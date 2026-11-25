MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - The Future Skills Fund held its inaugural forum on Wednesday under the theme "Future Jobs: How Do We Finance Them?" to explore sustainable ways to fund vocational training and prepare young people for Jordan's labor market in line with the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).

The event, held under the patronage of German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke, brought together government officials, employers, financing institutions, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) providers, and supported students and graduates.

The forum showcases the fund's mission to smooth the transition from education to employment by offering sustainable financing through income-share agreements.

German Deputy Head of Mission Sönke Lorenz noted that the true measure of success is not the number of students whose education is funded, but how many secure meaningful, sustainable jobs.

Future Skills Fund CEO Zaid Arida pointed to the vital backing of the German Development Bank (KfW), which expands access to TVET programs for Jordanian youth and advances their employment prospects.

The forum featured four panel discussions covering income-share agreements in practice, success stories from fund beneficiaries, developing soft skills alongside technical competencies, and financing education for employment to support national priorities.

Funded by the German government through KfW, the Future Skills Fund enables young people to enroll in market-driven education and training programs using income-share agreements.

//Petra// HA