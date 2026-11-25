MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) adopted a resolution to assist the Palestinian people and support their economic recovery, marking the first move of its kind by the body in three decades.

Approved during the 79th executive session of UNCTAD's Trade and Development Board in Geneva, the resolution mandates the agency to contribute directly to the rehabilitation and recovery of the Palestinian economy, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Under the decision, UNCTAD will also continue its work assessing the economic costs of the occupation and evaluating prospects for economic recovery across the occupied Palestinian territory.

//Petra// HA