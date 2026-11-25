MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dublin, November 25 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, attended on Wednesday the launch of the Jordan-Ireland ICT Forum, TechConnect, in Dublin.

According to a royal court statement, the Crown Prince said the forum reflects the two countries' shared ambition and robust partnership, demonstrated by their commitment to empowering young people to build businesses and compete globally.

His Royal Highness outlined Jordan's ambitious plans to expand its digital economy a key national priority by investing in youth, and supporting local companies to scale beyond the Kingdom's borders.

The Crown Prince highlighted the importance of building on the outcomes and productive discussions held during the forum, and of strengthening the presence of Irish companies in Jordan, as well as forging sustainable partnerships that positively impact both countries.

The Jordan-Ireland ICT Forum brings together representatives from Jordanian technology companies and leaders and founders of leading Irish companies across a range of technology sectors.

Organised by the Jordan Source programme as part of a multi-country promotional tour, the forum aims to showcase Jordan's ICT sector and explore new partnership opportunities.

Speaking at the opening session, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat underscored the forum's value in advancing Jordan-Ireland tech and innovation ties, urging participants to leverage the opportunities created by the Jordan Forward initiative.

Smeirat highlighted digital economy as a key pillar of the Kingdom's growth strategy, pointing to ongoing investments in advanced technology and infrastructure, education and talent development, research and innovation, and business competitiveness.

In his speech, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to Ireland Manar Dabbas highlighted Jordan's appeal as a non-traditional investment destination, citing its competitive advantages, including a skilled labour pool, its strategic location, and a framework of legislation and trade agreements that facilitate Jordan's integration with global markets.

On the sidelines of the forum, His Royal Highness met with Jordanians working for companies in Ireland specialising in cloud computing and digital infrastructure, social media platforms, and artificial intelligence in the fields of medicine, research management, human resources, and financial technology, to discuss opportunities for cooperation with Jordanian institutions.

The Crown Prince also met with representatives from 14 Jordanian companies taking part in the forum's panel discussions to discuss prospects for cooperation with Irish companies and explore opportunities for partnerships.

The forum was also attended by Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.

//Petra// AK