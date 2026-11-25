MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the European Parliament website.

The budget was backed by 406 MEPs, with 184 voting against and 69 abstaining.

The EU's budget commitments for 2027 will amount to 0.99% of the bloc's gross national income (GNI).

The European Parliament secured an additional €300 million to fund its priorities. In particular, funding has been increased for research, transport and energy infrastructure, the Erasmus+ programme, civil protection, border management, military mobility, cooperation with the EU's neighbouring countries, and humanitarian aid.

The agreement also provides for stronger cybersecurity and enhanced security capabilities for EU institutions and delegations.

Compared with the European Commission's initial proposal, funding for the EU's Southern and Eastern Neighbourhood countries has been increased by €39 million, humanitarian aid by €30 million, and border and migration management by a further €30 million.

An additional €21.5 million will go towards research under the Horizon Europe programme, €22.5 million towards transport and energy networks, €14 million towards Erasmus+, and €13.5 million towards the Civil Protection Mechanism.

A further €10 million each has been earmarked for military mobility and climate and environmental protection measures.

The amount allocated to servicing the Ukraine Support Loan debt is set at €650 million, in line with the Commission's proposal.

At the same time, the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission acknowledged in a joint statement the possibility of covering the loan's debt service costs by mobilising the Ukraine Support Loan special instrument in 2027.

European Council to discuss Ukraine's 2027 funding needs on November 26–27

As Ukrinform previously reported, the European Commission presented a proposal for the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. Under the proposal, the EU intends to step up pressure on the aggressor state in three areas: sources of funding for the war, Russia's participation in sporting and cultural events, and stricter visa rules.