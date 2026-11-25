MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian disinformation expert and Senior Fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute Marcus Kolga said this in an interview with Ukrinfor.

"Russia is increasingly using artificial intelligence and other technologies to tailor its propaganda to different audiences. It is paying particular attention to countries in the Global South, especially Africa and Latin America, where AI helps overcome language barriers and expand its information footprint," Kolga said.

He noted that Russia had been conducting disinformation campaigns for a long time, but these operations intensified further in 2022.

"Russia has also exploited technology to expand these operations into the Global South, including regions such as Africa and Latin America, where AI is used to translate content and target specific countries and audiences. AI has really helped Russia expand and support many of these information operations," the expert said.

Kolga added that "what has really changed is how Russia has used technology and artificial intelligence to localize many of these narratives and tailor them to specific audiences."

Russia to step up influence operations against Western countries – expert

As Ukrinform reported, last week Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) said that Russian intelligence services were using artificial intelligence to spread election-related manipulation and disinformation in an effort to divide societies across European Union countries.

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