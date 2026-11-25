The Turkish Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee convened under the chairmanship of Mehmet Muş, a member of parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) representing Samsun.

The committee reviewed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's 2027 budget, final accounts and Court of Accounts audit report, as well as the budgets, final accounts and audit reports of the General Directorate of Highways, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority.

Speaking at the budget meeting, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu provided an update on the progress of major infrastructure projects currently under construction across the country.

Uraloğlu said the Ankara-Izmir High-Speed Railway Line would reduce travel time between the two cities to three and a half hours once completed.

He also noted that the Mersin-Adana-Osmaniye-Gaziantep High-Speed Railway Line would cut the journey between Mersin and Gaziantep to two hours and 15 minutes.

“Test runs between Bursa and Osmaneli began in November. We will bring high-speed rail services to Bursa in 2027. Construction work on the Halkalı-Çerkezköy section is continuing. Once completed, this section will connect Istanbul to Kapıkule through an uninterrupted high-speed railway line,” the minister said.

Providing further details on ongoing railway investments, Uraloğlu said the 120-kilometre Delice-Çorum High-Speed Railway Project, launched last year, had achieved 47% physical completion in just 19 months.

He added that the Yerköy-Kayseri High-Speed Railway Line would reduce travel time between Ankara and Kayseri to one hour and 45 minutes upon completion.

The Karaman-Ulukışla High-Speed Railway Line, meanwhile, is expected to bring the journey between Konya and Ulukışla down to one hour and 35 minutes.

“The Aksaray-Ulukışla-Yenice railway line will connect Central Anatolia with Mediterranean ports,” Uraloğlu said.

The minister also announced that the project designs for the Eskişehir-Afyonkarahisar, Afyonkarahisar-Konya and Sivas-Çetinkaya-Malatya high-speed railway lines had been completed.

Meanwhile, project development work is continuing on the Bursa-Gemlik, Samsun-Eastern Black Sea and Ankara-Istanbul Super High-Speed Railway lines.

Uraloğlu said the government aimed to reduce travel time between Ankara and Istanbul to just 80 minutes through the planned super high-speed railway project.

Providing further details about the proposed new connection between Turkiye's two largest cities, the minister said:

“We are continuing the project work for our Ankara-Istanbul Super High-Speed Railway Line. A journey between Ankara and Istanbul that currently takes eight and a half hours by conventional train and approximately four hours by high-speed train will take just 80 minutes.”

Uraloğlu also provided an overview of the expansion of Turkiye's railway infrastructure, stating that the country's total railway network had reached 14,272 kilometres, while its high-speed railway network had expanded to 2,604 kilometres.

He noted that Turkish railways transported 353 million passengers and 31 million tonnes of freight last year.

The minister further announced that mass production had begun for Turkiye's first domestically developed high-speed train, which is capable of reaching speeds of up to 225 kilometres per hour.

According to Uraloğlu, high-speed trains currently serve 53% of Turkiye's population across 23 provinces and have transported a total of 117 million passengers to date.

He added that the government aimed to increase the number of provinces with direct high-speed railway connections from 23 to 32 by 2030.