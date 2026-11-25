MENAFN - The Conversation) As AI models improve, high-quality knowledge is becoming easier to access. A degree therefore has to certify something more durable than the ability to retrieve knowledge or produce a plausible answer. It must show that a student can exercise judgement, make decisions and defend them.

Since mid-September, high-school students across France, joined by university students, have blocked schools and taken to the streets to protest the conditions in which they study. Their demands include more staff, shorter school days, smaller classes, better-maintained buildings and the reform or abolition of Parcoursup, the admissions platform they regard as opaque and unfair. These grievances stand on their own, and they are not about artificial intelligence. But they do raise questions that every school in France, including mine, will have to confront.

What value do business schools add in the age of AI?

What should business school students be able to do after graduating that they could not do before they enrolled? What does a teacher bring to the classroom that teaching material alone cannot? And now that artificial intelligence makes so much of what we teach easier to get for free, what else is there left that only schools can provide? We all owe our students an answer, and at business schools like mine, which charge substantial tuition fees, we owe it first.

A degree is only worth what it can certify that the student, not the machine, has reasoned through, and that depends on judgement, the point where critical thinking has to lead to a decision. Students should know what to do when there is no single right answer, and be able to defend it. But judgement is formed in teaching, and our analysis suggests that higher education institutions are changing how they teach more slowly than they are writing rules for AI or building tools with it.

Three AI in Higher Education tracks moving at different speeds

We organised ESCP's first AI in Higher Education Summit at our Paris campus on March 17-18 2026, where experts, professors, EdTech providers, university deans, directors and vice-presidents from 14 countries presented their work in twelve parallel sessions. I built the ABC Framework to assess the 44 contributions we collected around three things a university has to do at once: governing the AI that it uses, building capability with it and rethinking teaching around human judgement.

The framework takes its name from the school's mission to educate accountable (A), bold (B) and creative leaders (C). Each of the three tracks seems to be moving at different speeds. Accountability is taking shape, as institutions start asking who owns the risk and who is held responsible when an AI-assisted decision goes wrong. But most of this work was still on paper. The bold track is further ahead: most contributions on capability described tools already being built and used. The creative track lags furthest behind: most contributions on teaching were still asking what should change and how to protect students' capacity to think and judge for themselves when AI can do so much of the thinking.

The paper behind the framework also reviews just over 700 contributions to five other conferences between 2023 and 2025, and finds that in not one single year did more than about one in thirteen address all three areas. Conference papers are not classroom practice, but if they are any guide, schools seldom treat all three as one task. The summit contributions suggest that teaching is the part most likely to be left behind.

Keeping up with AI in the classroom and thinking outside the bots

I see that gap every year, because I designed a course that 900 to 1,000 second-year students at ESCP Business School take on its Paris, Madrid and Turin campuses.

Instead of writing essays on AI, they build working systems with it on platforms most of them have never opened, then test those systems until they fail and defend what they would recommend. Last year they built AI agents, such as a customer-support system for a fictional sustainable fashion company, and each team explained in a short memo the trade-off it accepted.

The gain from cheaper knowledge is easy to see. A second-year student halfway through an introductory course in Python can now assemble, within a few sessions, a system that sorts incoming customer e-mails by topic and flags the urgent ones. But what I teach dates just as quickly: when I finalised my syllabus in June 2024, one assignment taught a particular way of writing instructions for a chatbot. By December it already looked like a relic.

For me, catching up with AI has meant rebuilding the course every year rather than patching it up. In its second year, I rewrote about nine of its fifteen hours. I rebuild it often because I teach AI, which keeps changing, but a colleague teaching another subject is likely to face a similar pressure, because the way students use AI keeps changing too.

That is easier to say from a school that can afford the time to redesign a course than from a high-school short of staff, which is precisely why a school like mine should be the one to say it.

Updating the content every year is only part of the work. How students learn has to change as well. Whether a student understands the system they built only becomes visible when a teacher or a classmate asks them to explain it, or when their work is compared with everyone else's.

Last year, one team building a support system chose the more accurate option despite its higher energy bill. Another, on a client-risk case, chose to flag too many clients rather than miss a risky one. A third routed ambiguous customer requests to a human. Each team had to decide what an error would cost and who would live with the consequences, because the cases forced them to choose.

What schools must protect

If judgement is what a degree certifies, grading a machine's work as the student's own certifies less than the degree claims. A 2025 study by Bastani and colleagues followed nearly 1,000 high-school pupils in Turkey learning mathematics. Those given unrestricted access to a generative AI chatbot performed worse once that access was removed than pupils who never had it. A chatbot designed to give hints rather than answers largely limited the damage.

We cannot forbid anyone from using AI today, but we can design safeguards for it.

A good way to start for me was to assume students will use AI for everything they can, and assess what AI cannot supply on their behalf: a live demonstration, a defence in front of others, and a recommendation they must justify with evidence they gathered themselves. This year, before recommending any system, every student will answer five questions in a fixed order, starting with what data the system was trained on and ending with whether they would trust it with a decision that affects someone's livelihood.

I do not yet know if it will improve the outcome. What seems to be clear is that, whatever the subject, students should be put through experiences that make them own their answer, exercise their judgement, and develop their critical thinking.

French Renaissance philosopher Michel de Montaigne wanted a child's tutor to have a well-made head rather than a well-filled one, and the same applies to the child. Four centuries later, AI can fill heads at almost no cost to the user. That leaves the making to schools: developing the critical judgement, or the esprit critique as the French say, that keeps the human and the thought process together. For a school, that means starting with teaching, the slowest front, and protecting teachers' hours for designing the experience as carefully as the content, instead of teaching more.

A degree should remain something an employer can rely on because the reasoning behind it has been shown to be the student's own. That kind of assessment needs teachers with the time to design it and to be in the room when it happens. This echoes what the students who marched this autumn asked for: more staff.

A school that will not offer it, whatever it charges, has little left that a free tool cannot give.

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