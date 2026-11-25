MENAFN - The Conversation) AI is increasingly being promoted as a solution to climate change. It can help companies use less fuel, reduce waste and make production more efficient.

For example, AI can help delivery companies plan more efficient routes, reducing the fuel they use and the emissions they produce. Similar savings could be made across other industries and transport networks, potentially reducing the overall environmental impact. But greater efficiency can also encourage more consumption.

AI is being promoted as a climate solution and as a driver of competitiveness, productivity and economic growth. The World Trade Organization estimates that the widespread adoption of AI could increase global trade by around 40% by 2040. This is generally presented as a benefit.

But there is an obvious contradiction here. If AI makes firms more efficient and profitable, it encourages further investment and expansion. Successful firms do not use productivity gains to produce less, but to expand and to make greater profits.

When these dynamics are generalised across the economy, the result is more production, transportation, resource extraction, consumption and ultimately more environmental destruction.

This is capitalism's efficiency paradox, known as the Jevons paradox. According to William Stanley Jevons, a 19th-century English economist, any increase in resource efficiency generates an increase in long-term resource consumption, rather than a decrease.

Read more: DeepSeek claims to have cured AI's environmental headache. The Jevons paradox suggests it might make things worse

New technologies can help businesses produce more goods using less energy, materials and labour. But by making production cheaper and faster, they can also encourage businesses to make and sell more, increasing the total amount of resources that people use.

Industrial efficiency gains have been a defining feature of capitalism since the Industrial Revolution. Steam-powered textile mills and coal mines in the late 18th century, the Bessemer steel process (making steel by blowing air through molten iron) in the 19th century, and Henry Ford's car assembly line in the 20th all dramatically increased efficiency.

Yet none of these efficiency gains reduced society's overall consumption of resources. Rather, they underpinned successive waves of industrial expansion, fossil-fuel use and environmental degradation.

AI is no different.

My research shows how digital technologies provide a historical example of this dynamic.

For decades, improvements in computers, telecommunications and data storage have allowed companies to spread different stages of production across several countries. They can now use real-time digital networks to share information and coordinate manufacturing and trade around the world.

These technologies have made possible today's highly integrated global supply chains, allowing firms to source components from thousands of suppliers and move goods across continents with extraordinary speed and precision.

The environmental consequences are immense.

Digital technologies have helped companies produce and sell more goods around the world. This has increased the demand for raw materials, pollution from transport and damage to the natural environment. International trade in goods is now linked to around 30% of threats to the world's species

Rather than reversing these trends, AI is deepening them. It is making supply chains faster, more responsive and more geographically extensive. From a business perspective, this is progress. Environmentally, it accelerates ecological breakdown.

Cleaner technology, more fossil fuels

The same contradiction can be seen in the energy sector. Much discussion of AI and green technology assumes that cleaner technologies replace dirtier ones. Yet, as the historian Jean-Baptiste Fressoz shows, new energy systems tend to accumulate on top of rather than substitute for each other.

Wood, coal, oil, gas and renewables have largely been added to one another rather than replacing one another. Green technologies are making fossil-fuel industries more efficient, rather than replacing them.

Many of the technologies being promoted as climate solutions, including AI, are actually accelerating the extraction of fossil fuels that is driving climate change.

In Guyana, since commercial oil production began in 2019, the country has become one of the world's fastest-growing producers of oil, with targets to produce 1.3 million barrels per day by 2027. AI-enabled drilling and“geosteering” – the real-time adjustment of a well's path to keep it within oil-bearing rock – are increasing the rate of oil extraction.

So, can a technology designed to increase productivity, competitiveness and growth solve a crisis rooted in relentless profit-oriented expansion of production and consumption on a finite planet? Until that question is confronted, greener AI is likely to make ecological destruction more efficient rather than bring it to an end.