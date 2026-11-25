Professor of International Politics and Climate Change, University of Leeds

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I joined the University of Leeds in 2023 as Professor of International Politics and Climate Change, having previously worked at the universities of Lancaster (2000-02), Aberystwyth (2002-04), Sussex (2005-20) and Sheffield (2020-23).

My research focuses on the links between climate and other environmental changes, and structures and dynamics of politics and power. This involves exploring both the political, including international political and political-economic, causes of environmental changes and crises, as well as the consequences of environmental changes and crises for politics, and the political responses to them. My work is informed by a combination of political ecology, and historical materialist and post-colonial International Relations.

–present Professor of International Politics and Climate Change, University of Leeds

2000 Lancaster University, Sociology

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