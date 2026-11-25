Associate Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University

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James Horncastle is an assistant professor in the Department of Global Humanities and holder of the Edward and Emily McWhinney Professorship in International Relations at Simon Fraser University. He is also a member of the steering committee for the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies. His recent manuscript, The Macedonian Slavs in the Greek Civil War, 1944–1949, examines how the Macedonian Slavs participation in the conflict, and the attempts by other groups to manipulate them, gave rise to modern issues that continue to affect politics in the region today. His research interests include: refugee and migration studies; international relations; conflict studies; history of modern Greece; and Yugoslav studies.

–present Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University

2017 Simon Fraser University, PhD

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