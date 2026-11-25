Study: Corporate Credibility Gap Widening As Responsible Business Ratings Fall Across Every Industry
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MILAN - Businesses are facing a widening credibility gap as public expectations of responsible conduct remain high but perceptions of corporate performance have fallen across every industry measured, according to new research from SEC Newgate.
The sixth annual SEC Newgate Impact Monitor surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries and territories. It found that 80% believe it is important for large businesses to behave responsibly, but only 56% rate their performance highly. The resulting 23-point gap, calculated using unrounded figures, has widened from 22 points in 2025.
The decline was universal: ratings of responsible conduct fell across all 25 industries measured, by between two and seven percentage points. Renewable energy, education and healthcare recorded the largest falls, each declining by seven points, while agriculture and energy and utilities fell by six.
This year's findings represent a reversal of the improvement recorded in last year's study. The proportion of respondents rating large businesses' responsible conduct highly fell from 61% in 2025 to 56% this year. Ratings for small and medium-sized businesses declined from 62% to 57%, while government agencies and departments fell from 57% to 53%.
“The public has not given up on responsible business,” said Fiorenzo Tagliabue, group CEO of SEC Newgate.“What has changed is the extent to which companies are seen as living up to that expectation.”
He added that companies were being judged against a more difficult backdrop of cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical tensions, concerns about national resilience, political polarisation and rapid technological change.
“Responsibility is increasingly understood through affordability, security and local benefit,” Tagliabue said.“The companies best equipped for the years ahead will not necessarily be those with the most ambitious global narrative. They will be those that maintain a clear sense of purpose while recognising that credibility must increasingly be earned market by market, decision by decision and stakeholder by stakeholder.”
ESG language loses resonance
The research suggests that the public's expectations have not weakened, but that the language traditionally used to describe corporate responsibility is becoming less effective.
Just 55% of respondents said they had heard of ESG, down from 57% in 2025. Only 22% said they had a good understanding of the term, compared with 24% last year, while the proportion highly interested in ESG issues fell from 35% to 30%.
SEC Newgate's qualitative research found that people increasingly see ESG as a technical corporate term with little relevance to their daily lives. The report suggests that the public is not rejecting the underlying ideas of ethical behaviour, environmental protection or concern for employees and communities. Instead, it is becoming less receptive to what it sees as corporate terminology, investor frameworks and claims that are not supported by visible evidence.
The result is a growing tension between the persistence of the expectation and the declining resonance of the label. Around four in ten respondents believe businesses are doing too little on emissions and looking after employees, even as many companies have stepped back from ESG language.
“Responsible business still matters,” the report says,“but increasingly, companies will be judged less by the commitments they make and more by the impact people can see and experience.”
Global companies face a local trust test
The study also highlights the difficulty facing multinational businesses operating in an era of geopolitical tension and growing concern about national resilience.
Some 76% of respondents said they trusted locally owned businesses to act in the interests of people like them, compared with 52% who trusted foreign-owned businesses. That 24-point gap places foreign-owned businesses much closer to governments and news media than to locally owned companies in terms of public trust.
The finding has particular significance for multinational companies, which are inevitably foreign-owned in some of the markets where they operate.
The report found that 73% believe businesses should invest in the communities where they operate even if doing so affects profitability. Some 62% support manufacturing goods locally even when this results in higher consumer prices, while 77% believe companies should act in the interests of all stakeholders rather than prioritising shareholders alone.
There is also evidence of increasing concern about dependence on international supply chains. Forty-five per cent believe their countries have too little energy independence, while 44% say there is insufficient local manufacturing and 40% believe there is too little local food production.
More than six in ten believe their country is overly dependent on other countries for computer chips, while 56% say the same of defence equipment and military technology and 54% of critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt.
SEC Newgate said multinational businesses would need to make their in-country value more visible, including through local leadership, employment, investment, manufacturing, suppliers and tax contributions.
The research also found that corporate reputation is shaped by the broader mood in the countries where businesses operate. Globally, 51% believe their country is heading in the wrong direction, with cost of living, the wealth gap and housing affordability identified as the worst-managed issues.
The proportion saying the cost of living was being handled badly was 58%, followed by the wealth gap between rich and poor at 57% and housing affordability at 55%. Some of the lowest ratings for corporate performance were recorded in France, Germany and Greece, which were also among the most pessimistic markets about the direction of their countries.
Climate support is increasingly conditional
The energy transition provides a clear example of how public support is being reshaped by practical concerns. Globally, 60% said they felt positive about the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, down from 64% in 2025. Positive sentiment fell particularly sharply in Brazil, the US, France, Italy and Hong Kong SAR. In the UK, support fell by seven points, from 61% to 54%.
At the same time, 76% said they were concerned that the transition would increase energy costs. A further 68% were concerned about dependence on other countries for renewable technologies and materials, while 66% worried about shortages or blackouts.
Although 55% would prioritise reducing carbon emissions over keeping consumer prices low, 45% took the opposite view. The report argues that organisations seeking support for the energy transition need to address affordability, reliability, national security and economic competitiveness, rather than relying on headline support for climate action.
“People can support the destination and disagree sharply about the journey,” the report says.“Support narrows the moment cost becomes explicit.”
Silence is not always safe
The findings also complicate the question of when companies should speak out on political, social and environmental issues: 31% believe businesses are doing too little to speak publicly about environmental issues. Around one in three say companies are not speaking out enough on social issues, whether or not those issues are directly related to the business, while 33% believe they are too quiet on political matters.
When governments take actions affecting media independence, elections or the legal system, 73% believe large businesses should take some form of action. Respondents were marginally more likely to support companies raising concerns privately with government, at 61%, than speaking out publicly, at 58%.
However, when political disputes arise between countries, 39% believe global businesses should remain neutral. Twenty-eight per cent think they should support the position of their home country, while 22% believe they should follow the position most closely aligned with their organisational values and interests.
SEC Newgate said the findings showed there was no universally safe position. Companies should establish in advance how they will decide whether to speak publicly, engage privately or remain neutral, while earning the right to speak through a credible track record of action.
AI divides global opinion
Attitudes towards artificial intelligence are similarly fragmented. Globally, 50% view the increasing use of AI positively, compared with 22% who view it negatively. However, positive sentiment reaches 88% in China, 76% in India, 75% in the UAE and 69% in both Saudi Arabia and Brazil.
By contrast, only 36% view AI positively in Germany and the US, 35% in the UK, 33% in Australia and France, and 32% in the Netherlands.
The public expects AI to deliver tangible benefits. Six in ten believe it will make everyday life easier and more convenient, while 55% expect it to improve productivity and economic growth and 54% believe it will support better healthcare outcomes.
Those benefits are accompanied by significant concerns. Sixty-four per cent believe AI increases risks relating to privacy and personal data, 62% expect it to make false or misleading information easier to spread, and 58% believe it will reduce job opportunities.
There is broad support for shared oversight. Seventy per cent believe national governments should play a key role in regulating AI, while 68% expect the companies developing the technology to be involved and 60% support a role for international organisations such as the UN or OECD.
The report says businesses introducing AI should lead with the outcomes it will create for customers, employees and communities, while providing credible safeguards around privacy, accuracy, misinformation and workforce impacts.
Closing the credibility gap
SEC Newgate's conclusion is that the credibility gap cannot be closed through communications alone. The report calls on companies to listen to communities and stakeholders earlier, understand how expectations differ between markets and audiences, and allow those insights to shape consequential decisions.
Its recommendations include replacing corporate terminology with specific and locally relevant evidence of impact; mapping the stakeholders essential to corporate objectives; planning for disagreement rather than assuming consensus; testing who benefits and who pays before announcing contested decisions; making local leadership, jobs, suppliers, investment and tax contributions visible; and establishing a board-agreed framework for deciding when to speak publicly.
“Businesses must listen earlier, understand the societies in which they operate and allow what they hear to shape their decisions,” Tagliabue said.“The credibility gap can be closed, but doing so requires more than better communication.”
The research was conducted through a 15-minute online questionnaire between 26 August and 17 September 2026. The sample was weighted by age and gender within each market, with each country or territory given equal weighting in the global results.
The sixth annual SEC Newgate Impact Monitor surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries and territories. It found that 80% believe it is important for large businesses to behave responsibly, but only 56% rate their performance highly. The resulting 23-point gap, calculated using unrounded figures, has widened from 22 points in 2025.
The decline was universal: ratings of responsible conduct fell across all 25 industries measured, by between two and seven percentage points. Renewable energy, education and healthcare recorded the largest falls, each declining by seven points, while agriculture and energy and utilities fell by six.
This year's findings represent a reversal of the improvement recorded in last year's study. The proportion of respondents rating large businesses' responsible conduct highly fell from 61% in 2025 to 56% this year. Ratings for small and medium-sized businesses declined from 62% to 57%, while government agencies and departments fell from 57% to 53%.
“The public has not given up on responsible business,” said Fiorenzo Tagliabue, group CEO of SEC Newgate.“What has changed is the extent to which companies are seen as living up to that expectation.”
He added that companies were being judged against a more difficult backdrop of cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical tensions, concerns about national resilience, political polarisation and rapid technological change.
“Responsibility is increasingly understood through affordability, security and local benefit,” Tagliabue said.“The companies best equipped for the years ahead will not necessarily be those with the most ambitious global narrative. They will be those that maintain a clear sense of purpose while recognising that credibility must increasingly be earned market by market, decision by decision and stakeholder by stakeholder.”
ESG language loses resonance
The research suggests that the public's expectations have not weakened, but that the language traditionally used to describe corporate responsibility is becoming less effective.
Just 55% of respondents said they had heard of ESG, down from 57% in 2025. Only 22% said they had a good understanding of the term, compared with 24% last year, while the proportion highly interested in ESG issues fell from 35% to 30%.
SEC Newgate's qualitative research found that people increasingly see ESG as a technical corporate term with little relevance to their daily lives. The report suggests that the public is not rejecting the underlying ideas of ethical behaviour, environmental protection or concern for employees and communities. Instead, it is becoming less receptive to what it sees as corporate terminology, investor frameworks and claims that are not supported by visible evidence.
The result is a growing tension between the persistence of the expectation and the declining resonance of the label. Around four in ten respondents believe businesses are doing too little on emissions and looking after employees, even as many companies have stepped back from ESG language.
“Responsible business still matters,” the report says,“but increasingly, companies will be judged less by the commitments they make and more by the impact people can see and experience.”
Global companies face a local trust test
The study also highlights the difficulty facing multinational businesses operating in an era of geopolitical tension and growing concern about national resilience.
Some 76% of respondents said they trusted locally owned businesses to act in the interests of people like them, compared with 52% who trusted foreign-owned businesses. That 24-point gap places foreign-owned businesses much closer to governments and news media than to locally owned companies in terms of public trust.
The finding has particular significance for multinational companies, which are inevitably foreign-owned in some of the markets where they operate.
The report found that 73% believe businesses should invest in the communities where they operate even if doing so affects profitability. Some 62% support manufacturing goods locally even when this results in higher consumer prices, while 77% believe companies should act in the interests of all stakeholders rather than prioritising shareholders alone.
There is also evidence of increasing concern about dependence on international supply chains. Forty-five per cent believe their countries have too little energy independence, while 44% say there is insufficient local manufacturing and 40% believe there is too little local food production.
More than six in ten believe their country is overly dependent on other countries for computer chips, while 56% say the same of defence equipment and military technology and 54% of critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt.
SEC Newgate said multinational businesses would need to make their in-country value more visible, including through local leadership, employment, investment, manufacturing, suppliers and tax contributions.
The research also found that corporate reputation is shaped by the broader mood in the countries where businesses operate. Globally, 51% believe their country is heading in the wrong direction, with cost of living, the wealth gap and housing affordability identified as the worst-managed issues.
The proportion saying the cost of living was being handled badly was 58%, followed by the wealth gap between rich and poor at 57% and housing affordability at 55%. Some of the lowest ratings for corporate performance were recorded in France, Germany and Greece, which were also among the most pessimistic markets about the direction of their countries.
Climate support is increasingly conditional
The energy transition provides a clear example of how public support is being reshaped by practical concerns. Globally, 60% said they felt positive about the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, down from 64% in 2025. Positive sentiment fell particularly sharply in Brazil, the US, France, Italy and Hong Kong SAR. In the UK, support fell by seven points, from 61% to 54%.
At the same time, 76% said they were concerned that the transition would increase energy costs. A further 68% were concerned about dependence on other countries for renewable technologies and materials, while 66% worried about shortages or blackouts.
Although 55% would prioritise reducing carbon emissions over keeping consumer prices low, 45% took the opposite view. The report argues that organisations seeking support for the energy transition need to address affordability, reliability, national security and economic competitiveness, rather than relying on headline support for climate action.
“People can support the destination and disagree sharply about the journey,” the report says.“Support narrows the moment cost becomes explicit.”
Silence is not always safe
The findings also complicate the question of when companies should speak out on political, social and environmental issues: 31% believe businesses are doing too little to speak publicly about environmental issues. Around one in three say companies are not speaking out enough on social issues, whether or not those issues are directly related to the business, while 33% believe they are too quiet on political matters.
When governments take actions affecting media independence, elections or the legal system, 73% believe large businesses should take some form of action. Respondents were marginally more likely to support companies raising concerns privately with government, at 61%, than speaking out publicly, at 58%.
However, when political disputes arise between countries, 39% believe global businesses should remain neutral. Twenty-eight per cent think they should support the position of their home country, while 22% believe they should follow the position most closely aligned with their organisational values and interests.
SEC Newgate said the findings showed there was no universally safe position. Companies should establish in advance how they will decide whether to speak publicly, engage privately or remain neutral, while earning the right to speak through a credible track record of action.
AI divides global opinion
Attitudes towards artificial intelligence are similarly fragmented. Globally, 50% view the increasing use of AI positively, compared with 22% who view it negatively. However, positive sentiment reaches 88% in China, 76% in India, 75% in the UAE and 69% in both Saudi Arabia and Brazil.
By contrast, only 36% view AI positively in Germany and the US, 35% in the UK, 33% in Australia and France, and 32% in the Netherlands.
The public expects AI to deliver tangible benefits. Six in ten believe it will make everyday life easier and more convenient, while 55% expect it to improve productivity and economic growth and 54% believe it will support better healthcare outcomes.
Those benefits are accompanied by significant concerns. Sixty-four per cent believe AI increases risks relating to privacy and personal data, 62% expect it to make false or misleading information easier to spread, and 58% believe it will reduce job opportunities.
There is broad support for shared oversight. Seventy per cent believe national governments should play a key role in regulating AI, while 68% expect the companies developing the technology to be involved and 60% support a role for international organisations such as the UN or OECD.
The report says businesses introducing AI should lead with the outcomes it will create for customers, employees and communities, while providing credible safeguards around privacy, accuracy, misinformation and workforce impacts.
Closing the credibility gap
SEC Newgate's conclusion is that the credibility gap cannot be closed through communications alone. The report calls on companies to listen to communities and stakeholders earlier, understand how expectations differ between markets and audiences, and allow those insights to shape consequential decisions.
Its recommendations include replacing corporate terminology with specific and locally relevant evidence of impact; mapping the stakeholders essential to corporate objectives; planning for disagreement rather than assuming consensus; testing who benefits and who pays before announcing contested decisions; making local leadership, jobs, suppliers, investment and tax contributions visible; and establishing a board-agreed framework for deciding when to speak publicly.
“Businesses must listen earlier, understand the societies in which they operate and allow what they hear to shape their decisions,” Tagliabue said.“The credibility gap can be closed, but doing so requires more than better communication.”
The research was conducted through a 15-minute online questionnaire between 26 August and 17 September 2026. The sample was weighted by age and gender within each market, with each country or territory given equal weighting in the global results.
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