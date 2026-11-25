Baktash Joya, an artist and close friend of Saberi, stated that the funeral ceremony was held in the Uzbek capital, attended by Afghan musicians, cultural figures and members of the Afghan community. He said the singer's family had decided to return his body to Kabul, with preparations for the transfer now underway.

The decision followed discussions among family members, who travelled to Uzbekistan from abroad to attend the funeral. According to the family, Saberi's body will be returned to Afghanistan for burial in his homeland, with several Afghan businesspeople in Uzbekistan expected to assist with the transfer.

A video shared from the ceremony showed Afghan artist Qasim Rameshgar saying that returning to Afghanistan had been one of Saberi's wishes. The decision also followed appeals on social media urging the singer's family and business associates to arrange for his body to be brought back to Kabul.

Saberi died in Tashkent on November 21, at the end of a musical career spanning nearly five decades. Friends reportedly discovered his body at his apartment after being unable to contact him for two days. His death prompted tributes from Afghan musicians and admirers, including prominent singer Farhad Darya and singer Aryana Sayeed.

Saberi was one of the recognised voices of Afghanistan popular music during the 1980s and 1990s. He recorded dozens of songs for Afghanistan's National Radio and Television and was also associated with the Baran music group, which included Farhad Darya. Among his best-known performances are Bahar Amada (Spring Has Arrived) and Yek Roz Boland-e Aftabi (One Long Sunny Day). His music remained familiar to generations of Afghan listeners