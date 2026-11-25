MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Ukraine's parliament has passed legislation that officially legalizes cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and establishes a framework for taxation, trading, and custody.

Ukraine's parliament passed the legislation with 271 lawmakers voting in favor of it. Until now, Bitcoin and other digital assets had not been officially recognized by the government.

But now, crypto will be given regulatory oversight by Ukraine's National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the National Bank of Ukraine, the country's central bank.

Cryptocurrency businesses will face licensing and operational requirements, including provisions for separating customer funds from corporate assets.

The legislation also establishes rules for taxing crypto transactions and introduces provisions that enable individuals to trade and hold Bitcoin and other digital assets.

The new rules also establish conditions for domestic and international companies looking to offer crypto trading, exchange, and custody services in the country.

The personal income tax rate applied to people's crypto holdings has been set at 5%, according to Ukraine's government.

Crypto has reportedly played an unofficial role in helping Ukraine fund its defence against Russia's invasion.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,250 U.S. on Nov. 25.