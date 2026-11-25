MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Investor redemptions of 11 stablecoins tracked by crypto research firm Kaiko reached $12 billion U.S. in the 30 days through Nov. 13 of this year.

The heavy redemptions come as prices for cryptocurrencies continue to fall and test 52-week lows. The situation echoes a pattern last seen during the 2022 bear market, according to Kaiko.

Tether's USDT (CRYPTO: $USDT) and Circle's (NYSE: $CRCL) USDC (CRYPTO: $USDC), the two biggest stablecoins, each ended the period with about 4% fewer tokens in circulation.

The cash-out coincides with hefty outflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are approaching $5 billion U.S. for the month of November.

The price of Bitcoin is currently at $58,250 U.S. and near its low for the year amid heavy selling among investors who have turned more risk averse.

Kaiko says nearly 90% of the 30-day decline in the stablecoin supply came from the Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) network, which is a hub for exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFI).

During the 2022–2023 bear market, rising interest rates and falling crypto prices drove months of redemptions from fiat-backed stablecoins.

The same pattern appears to be repeating now, says Kaiko, noting that crypto is again under pressure from rising interest rates and declining stock prices.

Both the USDT and USDC stablecoins are pegged one-for-one to the U.S. dollar.