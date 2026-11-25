Omni X enters the market at an inflection point. The Department of War's fiscal 2027 budget request seeks more than $74 billion for drone and counter-drone technology, roughly triple current levels and the largest such investment in U.S. history. The demand is being driven by what drones have done to modern conflict: Ukrainian officials estimate that drones now cause 70 to 80 percent of battlefield casualties in the war with Russia and the Royal United Services Institute reports that 60 to 80 percent of battlefield reconnaissance is now drone-enabled. Yet according to Omni X's analysis of Congressional Research Service and U.S. Army budget data, more than 90 percent of counter-drone systems are built to defend fixed sites or vehicles, not the individual soldier on foot, who faces detection-and-response windows of just five to 15 seconds.

IRIS, the Interoperable Response and Intelligence System, is built to close that gap. Where existing command-and-control platforms aggregate data at headquarters, on fixed installations, or aboard vehicles, IRIS runs at the tactical edge, alongside the warfighter. When a squad on foot comes under threat from an incoming drone, IRIS detects and tracks it, evaluates line-of-sight conditions, identifies the best available interceptor, and presents the engagement for human authorization through wearable glasses. Once the soldier approves, IRIS dispatches the interceptor, completing the cycle in five to 15 seconds. Because it is hardware-agnostic, IRIS works with the equipment operators already field rather than requiring new platforms. The same orchestration layer powers Omni X's civic platform, which runs on the command centers and screens agencies already have and requires no new hardware, drawing on Hernandez's more than 15 years helping governments adopt technology, during which he has helped secure more than $120 million in government contracts and appropriations. For mayors, sheriffs, and the leaders of airports, seaports, and transit authorities, that means a single operating system that brings cameras, sensors, drones, and emergency response into one real-time view, so a drone over a stadium, a security breach at a terminal, or a disruption on a rail line can be detected, routed to the right people, and acted on in seconds rather than minutes.

Omni X's founding team is bipartisan by design. Hernandez and Payne met at Harvard Kennedy School, where Hernandez was completing his Master in Public Administration as a fellow at the Center for Public Leadership. In a congressional simulation led by Professor David King, the two co-authored the Drone & AI Dominance Act, a bipartisan bill calling for acquisition timelines for unmanned systems to be measured in months, not years, and for commercial, dual-use innovation to become the default. Omni X is the operational answer to the problem that bill set out to solve. Payne brings more than 20 years of experience in special operations at the highest level, including 18 combat deployments. Chief Technology Officer Mark Hammonds was an early engineer on the Pentagon's early AI platform and has built and shipped more than 300 production systems. Hernandez, a developer at the MIT Media Lab who also holds an MBA from Oxford University, leads the company's government and city partnerships. The company was incubated at the MIT Media Lab AI Venture Studio, where it was a Demo Day finalist, and at Harvard Innovation Labs.

"We are entering an era where artificial intelligence will move beyond analyzing information to coordinating the physical world," said Mark Hammonds, Chief Technology Officer of Omni X. "The next great breakthrough won't be another standalone AI model. It will be the ability to connect intelligence, machines, and infrastructure into systems that understand changing conditions and respond in real time. At Omni X, we're building the foundation for that future, starting in the most demanding environments, where reliability is not optional."

Headquartered in Florida, Omni | X operates across Miami and Tampa, positioning the company at the intersection of a growing venture capital ecosystem and some of the nation's most strategically important defense institutions, including U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, and U.S. Central Command. The company is now accepting pilot engagements with defense, government, and public safety partners, including military units, airports, seaports, and municipal emergency management agencies.

Learn more at omnixsystems.ai.

About Omni X:

Omni X Systems Inc. is a dual-use artificial intelligence company building an agentic operating system that connects autonomous systems, sensors, intelligence, and existing infrastructure for defense and civic use. Its flagship product, IRIS (Interoperable Response and Intelligence System), brings hardware-agnostic, machine-speed counter-drone capability to the individual warfighter at the tactical edge, and its civic platform gives cities, airports, seaports, and venues a unified operating picture for public safety and critical infrastructure. Incubated at the MIT Media Lab AI Venture Studio and Harvard Innovation Labs. Learn more at omnixsystems.ai.

Media Contact:

Cesar R. Hernandez

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