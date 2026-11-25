MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is taking stock of the 2026 cruise season, which came to a close on October 31 with the departure of the Seabourn Ovation bound for Miami. This year, Montreal welcomed 45,132 passengers across 38 cruise operations.

The results were presented at the Cruise Forum, organized by Montréal Cruises, an entity formed by Tourisme Montréal and the Port of Montreal. Held today at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay, the event brought together key players from Montréal's tourism ecosystem, including representatives from the hotel industry, business development corporations and attractions, to discuss industry challenges, development opportunities and future prospects.

Cruise Forum: Collaboration at the Heart of the Industry's Development

The event aims to provide an overview of Montreal's cruise market, examine how it is evolving and foster discussion about opportunities for the industry's development. It also provides an opportunity to strengthen collaboration among the partners who contribute to welcoming cruise passengers and enhancing Montréal's profile as a destination.

A total of 65 people took part in this year's event. The program included:



a presentation on the outlook for St. Lawrence cruises by Marjolaine de Sa, Executive Director of St. Lawrence Cruise Association;

a presentation entitled How are shoreside experiences developed, and why is the right timing just as important as the right idea? by Charles Migner, Operations Manager at Destinations North America; a panel discussion on the theme Welcoming cruise passengers and creating a memorable Montréal experience.

The 2026 Season by the Numbers

From April 24 to October 31, 2026, Montréal welcomed 17 ships operated by 15 cruise lines, for a total of 38 operations: 30 embarkation/disembarkation operations and 8 port calls.

The season at a glance:



45,132 passengers welcomed

50,941 passenger-days recorded

38 cruise operations 17 ships and 15 cruise lines

In addition to these international cruise activities, Croisières AML offers domestic cruises, welcoming approximately 120,000 passengers in Montréal this year.

The 2026 season also confirms the growing importance of the luxury cruise segment in Montreal. These ships now account for nearly two-thirds of cruise operations, reflecting both the evolution of the offering and the segment's growing interest in the destination.

Cruise activity also contributes to Montréal's economy, generating $38.3 million in tourism spending and $14 million in cruise line spending in 2025, according to the latest study by Aviseo Conseil commissioned by St. Lawrence Cruise Association.

2027 Outlook: Strong Growth and Three New Ships

The 2027 season will mark a return to growth for Montreal. From February 12 to October 31, 51 cruise operations are scheduled, compared with 38 in 2026. Nineteen ships are expected, including three making their first visit to Montréal: Le Commandant Charcot (PONANT), Sirena (Oceania Cruises) and Viking Octantis (Viking Expeditions).

Key indicators are all up compared with 2026:



Cruise operations: 51 vs. 38, an increase of 13 (+34%)

Embarkation/disembarkation operations: 36 vs. 30, an increase of 6 (+20%)

Port calls: 15 vs. 8, an increase of 7 (+88%) Overnight operations: 12 vs. 5, an increase of 7 (+140%)

Montreal is therefore expected to welcome approximately 58,000 passenger-days in 2027, an increase of about 11% compared with 2026. The luxury cruise segment is expected to maintain its momentum, confirming the destination's appeal among this clientele.

Looking further ahead to 2028, AIDA Cruises will return to Montréal after an eight-year absence.

A New Milestone: The Arrival of Winter Cruises

The year 2027 will also mark a first for Montreal with the launch of winter cruises. Starting February 13, Le Commandant Charcot will inaugurate this new offering with a round-trip itinerary from Montréal, including port calls in Québec City, Saguenay, Gaspé, Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, Corner Brook and Sept-Îles, as well as a passage through the Strait of Belle Isle.

This new experience will give travellers an opportunity to discover the winter landscapes of the St. Lawrence and its surrounding regions. It will also help diversify Montréal's tourism offering beyond the traditional cruise season and strengthen the city's positioning as a four-season destination.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal.

With an AA credit rating from Standard & Poor's and a stable outlook, the MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 590,000 jobs and generates $98.5 billion in economic benefits annually.

About Tourisme Montréal

About Croisières Montréal

Created in 2011 by the Port of Montreal and Tourisme Montréal, Croisières Montréal positions the city as a niche home port and port of call on the St. Lawrence River that specializes in hosting upscale and luxury cruise ships. Croisières Montréal acts as a unifying force, connecting the port, the destination, and the tourism ecosystem to attract and retain cruise lines, enhance the passenger experience, and maximize economic benefits for the region. Through a modern terminal located in the heart of Old Montreal and targeted strategies aimed at cruise lines, the media, and travel agencies, Croisières Montréal helps prolong cruise passengers' stays and increase overnight stays in the city. By doing so, it fosters the industry's harmonious development.

Source:

Montréal Port Authority

Evelyne Déry

Acting Director, Communications

...

514 668-2968

Tourisme Montréal

Aurélie de Blois

Spokesperson and Senior Public Relations Advisor

...

514 918-5290

Tourisme Montréal is a private, nonprofit organization that has been working for over a century to position the city as a world-class destination for various leisure and business tourism markets. As such, the organization spearheads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensure that visitors enjoy a high-quality experience and maximize the economic benefits of tourism harmoniously by factoring in long-term impacts on the city. With more than 1,000 members working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montreal's tourism offer, which leads it to take a stand on issues related to the city's economic, urban, and cultural development. For more information, visit