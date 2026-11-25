MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Mowi ASA has resolved to offer eligible employees in Norway, Scotland, Canada West, Poland, Germany and Italy the opportunity to purchase Mowi shares at a discounted price.

A total of 1,209 employees subscribed for shares under the programme. To meet these subscriptions, the company purchased 239,391 shares in the market on 25 November 2026 at an average price of NOK 226.59 per share.

Mowi's senior management and other primary insiders have increased their shareholdings in the company through the programme. An overview of their share purchases and resulting shareholdings is attached, together with the corresponding transaction notifications.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachments



Mowi share attachment ESPP 2026 ESPP 2026 combo