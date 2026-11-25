Paris, 25 November 2026

BNP Paribas has received notification from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) that the Group has been maintained on the list of Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs), based on data as at 31 December 2025.

BNP Paribas has been classified in bucket 3, corresponding to a G-SIB buffer requirement of 2%

of total risk-weighted assets applicable from 1 January 2028.

The Group has also been maintained on the list of Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SIIs). Its O-SIIi buffer will amount to 1.75% from 1 January 2027 and 2% from 1 January 2028.

When both the G-SIB and O-SII buffers apply, only the higher requirement is applicable.

As a result, assuming that the leverage ratio Pillar 2 requirement (P2R-LR) remains unchanged and that the classification is maintained in 2027, BNP Paribas' overall leverage ratio requirement would increase from 3.85% to 4.10% from 1 January 2028.

The Group is well above its regulatory requirements. As at 30 September 2026, BNP Paribas reported a CET1 ratio of 12.91%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.59%, a Total Capital ratio of 17.75% and a leverage ratio of 4.44%.

About BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and territories with more than 180,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group's activities are structured by three operating divisions: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services covering commercial & personal banking entities and specialised businesses; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, a bridge between corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group accompanies all its clients (individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and insurance. The Group has a historic footprint in four eurozone markets: France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas implements a Social and Environmental Responsibility approach across all its activities, enabling it to contribute to building a sustainable future while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact

Giorgia Rowe – ... – +33 6 64 27 57 96





i For further information, please refer to the press release: BNP Paribas OSII Notification 2026_EN





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PR - November 2026 - FV