MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Scottsdale brand's six-bar collection is made with coconut oil, olive oil and shea butter, and is free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates. Available now at honchohygiene.com.

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HONCHO Hygiene was founded by Cory Anderson, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, former patrol boat captain, business executive and father of three.







HONCHO Hygiene's first collection of men's bar soap, in six scents inspired by places worth getting away to. Top row, from left: Black Tie Reserve, Coastal Zest and Cowboy Campfire. Bottom row: Pine Lodge, Poolside Cabana and Yacht Club.

Following his Coast Guard service, Anderson transitioned into the precious-metals industry, joining a privately held mint as chief operating officer in 2019. During his tenure through 2022, the company grew from $200 million to more than $1 billion in annual revenue. He was subsequently recruited by a publicly traded precious-metals company to serve as mint director, where he built a new manufacturing and e-commerce business segment from the ground up. He led the development of the operation, including staffing, plant construction, e-commerce and custom-minting divisions. The business generated $16 million in revenue in its first partial year, grew to $23 million in its second year, and reached $50 million in annual revenue in its third year.

"I've been the stinkiest guy in the room for most of my life," said Anderson, founder and CEO of HONCHO Hygiene. "First as a college quarterback and baseball player, then as a Coast Guard patrol boat captain. These days my toughest assignments are three kids and a laundry pile with its own weather system. Somewhere along the way I developed a very good nose and became pretty particular about hygiene products and what goes into them. Turns out, there's a lot of stuff in everyday personal care products I'd rather leave out. HONCHO is bar soap for people who actually sweat."

The ingredient list on every HONCHO carton reads: Saponified Coconut and Olive Oils, Shea Butter, Fragrance, Kaolin Clay. Every bar is made with coconut oil, olive oil and shea butter. Before launch, every formula, carton and scent was reviewed by Catherine Anderson, the founder's wife, who spent years as a new product engineer in the cosmetics industry while the couple lived in San Francisco, California.

Together, the Andersons brought a unique combination of experience to HONCHO: Cory's background in building manufacturing and e-commerce businesses, paired with Catherine's experience developing products in the cosmetics industry. The result is a brand that brings serious operational know-how together with a little more personality, a distinctly American spirit, a little wit and a refreshing perspective on men's personal care.

The six scents are built around destinations, each with its own line:

Black Tie Reserve: Take me to the penthouse. Scent notes: Amber, Sandalwood, Whiskey.

Coastal Zest: Take me to the coast. Scent notes: Pineapple, Bergamot, Cedar.

Cowboy Campfire: Take me to the open range. Scent notes: Leather, Bourbon, Smoke.

Pine Lodge: Take me to the woods. Scent notes: Pine, Birchwood, Fir.

Poolside Cabana: Take me to the pool. Scent notes: Coconut, Vanilla, Sandalwood.

Yacht Club: Take me out on the water. Scent notes: Teak, Cedar, Ocean Mist.

"While we created HONCHO with men in mind, some of these fragrances will be scooped up by the wife and kids at home. Catherine loves Coastal Zest, and the kids love Poolside Cabana and Pine Lodge, for example," said Anderson.

"The idea for HONCHO started at home. As parents of three young kids, my wife and I started paying a lot more attention to the ingredients in the products we brought into our household. When we looked at men's grooming, we couldn't find a brand that checked all the boxes: thoughtfully selected ingredients, an unmistakably American spirit, and a personality that felt like us. We didn't want another overly polished, coastal lifestyle brand, and we didn't want to feel like we needed a science degree to understand the marketing. We wanted something straightforward, honest and made for guys who appreciate the outdoors, hard work and a little adventure. That's what we set out to build.

"Our six scents are inspired by the places we'd all rather be: around a campfire under the stars, tucked away in a cabin in the pines, or out on the water with nowhere particular to be. Time outdoors is time well spent. But most of us can't get enough of it. We figured the shower was one place we could bring a little of that feeling into everyday life. Your shower should transport you somewhere," Anderson said.

HONCHO's philosophy is summed up in its tagline: Clean ingredients for dirty adventures.

The name has roots in service. "Honcho" comes from the Japanese word hanchō, meaning "squad leader," a term American servicemen brought home from the Pacific. Today, it simply means the boss.

HONCHO bars are $9 each. Every scent also comes as a single-scent 3-pack for $27, and the 3 Amigos, any three bars, is $27; both ship free. The 6-Pack, one bar of each scent, is $48 and ships free, and the Clean Dozen, 12 bars, is $78. With the holidays ahead, the 6-Pack is HONCHO's gift pick for the guy who is impossible to shop for.

HONCHO plans to expand its product lineup over the next twelve months with soap collections designed specifically for women and children, along with an aluminum-free deodorant. The brand's mission remains the same: clean ingredients for everyday adventures, whatever they look like.

For more information or to shop the collection, visit honchohygiene.com.







Yacht Club, inspired by days out on the water, is one of HONCHO Hygiene's six scents.

About Honcho Hygiene

HONCHO Hygiene is a Scottsdale, Arizona company that makes cold-processed bar soap for men in six scents, each inspired by places you'd rather be. HONCHO bars are American-made and free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates. Learn more at honchohygiene.com and on Instagram at @honchohygiene.

Press Inquiries

Cory Anderson

cory [at] honchohygiene.com

602-859-8299



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: