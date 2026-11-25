MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHOUGUANG, China, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE), please note that the second paragraph of the release have been amended and updated comparing to previously stated. The amended and updated release follows:

Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) ("Gulf Resources" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine and crude salt products in China, announced that on November 24, 2026, it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (SCHC), entered into an agreement for SCHC to acquire bromine and crude salt assets from the collective economic organization of Caiyangzi Village, Yangkou Town, Shouguang City (the Seller). The transaction is subject to a satisfactory asset assessment and other closing conditions, with the agreement providing for closing by December 31, 2026.

The total purchase price is RMB 103,547,899, including RMB 95,247,999 in cash and RMB 8,299,900 in stock consideration (calculated using the exchange rate specified in the agreement), payable in 355,000 restricted shares of Gulf Resources common stock to be issued to the Seller's designees at an agreed price of US$3.50 per share.

In addition to the facilities and equipment to be acquired, the transaction also includes 1.29 square kilometers of crude salt fields. The Company believes the acquisition could significantly expand bromine and crude salt production at the site once the facilities begin operating.

Xiaobin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Resources, stated,“Over the past six years, we have considered many acquisition opportunities, and this is the first of those opportunities that we have moved forward by signing a purchase agreement. The site and related facilities are located in the same city as our existing facilities. We have extensive knowledge of this area and its opportunities. We are also excited about the extensive crude salt fields included in the agreement. These fields can be used to produce crude salt and help increase bromine production through our co-production of bromine and salt.”

“We are preparing a presentation for shareholders that will allow them to appreciate the sales and earnings potential from this acquisition. We will issue this presentation in the near future.”

“With government approval to resume production at Factories No. 2 and No. 10 and this acquisition opportunity,” Mr. Liu concluded,“we believe we are well positioned to increase our sales and earnings.”

About Gulf Resources, Inc.

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”) and Shouguang Hengde Salt Industry Co. Ltd. (“SHSI”). The Company believes it is among the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SHSI, the Company manufactures and sells crude salt. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed acquisition, the planned shareholder presentation, and our expectations for production, sales and earnings. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption“Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Gulf Resources, Inc. Web: of Investor Relations Helen Xu beishengrong@vip.163.com