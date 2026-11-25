MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The global spa market is growing at a 6.28% CAGR from 2027 to 2032, with Europe accounting for 35.73% of spa service revenue in 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the spa market size was valued at USD 164.7 billion in 2026 and is projected to rise from USD 174.6 billion in 2027 to USD 236.8 billion by 2032, registering a 6.28% CAGR. Rising disposable income and wellness travel in China are supporting demand for resort spa experiences and repeat local treatments. Hotels and specialist spa networks can expand service availability through existing locations and mobile booking, while managing staffing and seasonal demand remains important for efficient capacity use.Spa Market Growth DriversAging Population Supports Health-Focused Spa VisitsThe spa market is benefiting from increasing interest among older consumers in wellness and relaxation services. Spas can better serve this segment by providing shorter treatment sessions, accessible facilities, comfortable treatment spaces, and assistance tailored to individual needs. Personalized services can encourage repeat visits while allowing operators to accommodate different mobility and endurance levels. Clear communication that positions treatments as wellness services rather than medical care can further strengthen customer confidence.Rising Wellness Tourism and Experiential TravelThe spa market is gaining opportunities from the growing preference for wellness-focused and experiential travel. Resort operators are integrating spa services into the overall guest experience, allowing travelers to combine accommodation with wellness treatments. Large, dedicated spa facilities can encourage guests to use multiple services during their stay, creating additional revenue opportunities beyond standalone spa visits. Designing treatment packages around the length of the stay can further improve guest engagement and repeat bookings.Corporate Wellness Programs Expand Spa DemandThe spa market can benefit from the growing adoption of employer-sponsored wellness programs. Companies can offer spa treatments as part of employee benefits, creating a recurring source of customer visits. Regular treatment allowances can encourage employees to use spa services without requiring discounts on standard prices. Higher employee participation and repeat bookings can help spas build more consistent revenue from corporate wellness partnerships.Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Spa demand continues to reflect growing consumer interest in wellness, personalized experiences, and convenient access to treatments. Mordor Intelligence's structured research approach combines market data and observable industry trends to provide decision-makers with a consistent basis for assessing market developments and opportunities.”Recent Developments in the Spa IndustryThe Sanctuary at Naples Beach Club opened in March 2026, offering a 2,800-square-meter wellness destination with treatment rooms, thermal experiences, fitness facilities, and recovery technologies.The First Cortina in Italy is set to open in December 2026 with a 1,200-square-meter Revivo Spa, combining Alpine hospitality with wellness and recovery services.Global Spa Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Service TypeMassage and Body TreatmentsFacials and Skin CareBeauty and Grooming (Nails, Hair)Hydrotherapy and Thermal/Mineral SpringsMedical / Medi-Spa TreatmentsOthers (Aromatherapy, Reiki, etc.)By Facility TypeDay / Club SpasDestination and Resort SpasHotel / Cruise-Ship SpasMedical SpasThermal and Mineral Spring FacilitiesBy Booking ChannelOn-site / Walk-inOnline and Mobile App BookingsBy End UserWomenMenCouplesFamily / GroupBy GeographyNorth AmericaCanadaUnited StatesMexicoSouth AmericaBrazilPeruChileArgentinaRest of South AmericaAsia-PacificIndiaChinaJapanAustraliaSouth KoreaSouth East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)Rest of Asia-PacificEuropeUnited KingdomGermanyFranceSpainItalyBENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)RussiaRest of EuropeMiddle East & AfricaUnited Arab EmiratesSaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaNigeriaRest of Middle East & AfricaThe Spa Market Report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Regional Outlook for Spa IndustryThe Asia-Pacific spa market is experiencing strong expansion, supported by growing wellness tourism and investments in spa facilities. Hospitality groups are increasing their presence across key markets, while boutique retreats are adding dedicated treatment spaces and wellness facilities. These developments show how both large operators and independent properties are expanding spa services to meet rising consumer interest in wellness experiences.The Europe spa market continues to benefit from strong demand for wellness and hospitality-based spa experiences. Hotels are increasingly adding dedicated wellness facilities to enhance their guest offerings and create additional treatment revenue. For example, Chalet Hotel Schönegg in Zermatt, Switzerland, added a dedicated spa facility to its established hotel operations, demonstrating how hospitality properties can integrate spa services into the existing guest experience.The North America spa market continues to see steady consumer participation, supported by rising interest in wellness and personal care services. In South America, thermal spas and wellness destinations are serving both local customers and international travelers, with treatments focused on relaxation, rehabilitation, and preventive care. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa spa market is expanding through hotel-based wellness facilities, with new properties incorporating treatment rooms and traditional hammam experiences to attract both leisure and wellness travelers.Spa Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the competitive landscape of the spa market as dispersed, with hotel-linked operators such as Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International connecting spa treatments with broader hospitality services. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group also serves hotel spa guests, while OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OneSpaWorld) operates across cruise ships and destination resorts. Hilton Worldwide (Eforea) adds another hotel-based wellness proposition through its resort spas. OneSpaWorld's performance reflects differing dynamics across its maritime and destination-resort operations, with gains from new ships, guest spending, and revenue days offsetting weaker destination-resort performance.Global Spa Market Key Companies:Four Seasons Hotels & ResortsMarriott International (Heavenly Spa, Remede)Mandarin Oriental Hotel GroupHilton Worldwide (Eforea)OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OneSpaWorld)Minor International (Anantara Spa)Accor (Fairmont & Sofitel Spas)Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Miraval, Exhale)Six Senses Hotels Resorts SpasBanyan Tree HoldingsCanyon RanchChampneys Health ResortsLanserhof GroupThe Red Door by Elizabeth ArdenMarriott International (Spa by JW)L'Occitane en Provence SpasHand & Stone Massage and Facial SpaMassage EnvyPlanet Beach Spray & SpaHot Springs Resort & SpaShangri-La Hotels & Resorts (Chi Spas)ESPA InternationalCOMO ShambhalaNuffield Health Wellbeing & BeautyDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Spa Market:Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceSauna and Spa Market Size: The sauna and spa market is estimated to reach USD 155.63 billion in 2026, up from USD 148.79 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 194.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2026–2031. Rising demand for preventive health routines following the pandemic, increasing wellness tourism spending, and continued investments in corporate wellness programs are supporting the market's steady expansion.Pet Spa Market Size: The global pet spa market size was valued at USD 4.10 billion in 2026 and is estimated to grow from USD 4.37 billion in 2027 to reach USD 5.66 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The global pet spa industry is supported by the growing view of companion animals as family members, encouraging pet owners to prioritize professional grooming, wellness, and care services.Medical Spa Market Share: The medical spa market report is segmented by service, including facial treatment, body shaping and contouring, laser hair removal, tattoo removal, scars and striae treatment, and injectables; by end user, into female and male; and by geography, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).Global Hospitality Market Size: The hospitality market size is expected to increase from USD 9.11 trillion in 2026 to USD 9.62 trillion in 2027 and reach USD 12.46 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.31% during 2027–2032. The growing popularity of mixed-purpose trips and wellness-focused stays is expanding demand for accommodation that supports activities beyond overnight lodging, encouraging operators to develop services and experiences around the overall guest stay.Film Tourism Market Analysis: The global film tourism market is fragmented, with studio operators, attraction owners, tour companies, online travel agencies, and destination organizations serving different stages of the visitor journey. The leading players include The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, GetYourGuide, and Viator. Studio groups benefit from franchise ownership and continued investment in permanent attractions.About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...

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Spa Market to Exceed USD 236 Billion by 2032 Driven by AI-Powered Personalized Care | Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC November 25, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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