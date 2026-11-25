Aerospace And Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market

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TBRC's Aerospace And Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The aerospace and life sciences sectors rely heavily on rigorous testing, inspection, and certification processes to ensure safety, quality, and regulatory compliance. Over recent years, this market has witnessed substantial growth driven by evolving industry demands and increasing regulatory pressures. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, segmentation, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and leading companies shaping this important industry.

Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The market for aerospace and life sciences testing, inspection, and certification is experiencing steady expansion. It is projected to grow from $38.51 billion in 2025 to $40.99 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth over the past period is largely attributed to tightening regulatory standards for safety and quality, increasing aerospace manufacturing activities, rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology output, expanding medical device development, and a greater need for product certification and compliance verification.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $51.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. The projected growth is driven by the expansion of commercial aerospace fleets, advancements in medical device technology, increased biopharmaceutical production, a rise in outsourcing testing and certification functions, and growing complexity in regulatory requirements. Important future trends will include the adoption of risk-based testing and inspection approaches, greater demand for third-party certification, enhanced focus on product quality verification, and increased use of remote and on-site inspections.

Rising Commercial Aircraft Production as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

One of the main factors propelling growth in this market is the surge in commercial aircraft production. This involves the manufacturing and assembly of passenger and cargo aircraft, including their components and systems, to meet the growing global demand for air travel. Airlines are modernizing and expanding their fleets, which drives the need for comprehensive testing, quality inspections, and regulatory certification to ensure these aircraft meet safety and performance standards.

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To illustrate, Airbus, a leading aerospace manufacturer based in France, reported delivering 793 commercial aircraft in 2025, up from 766 in 2024 - a 3.5% increase. This rise in production intensifies the demand for testing, inspection, and certification services, thereby boosting the aerospace and life sciences testing market.

Breakdown of the Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Segments

This market is segmented by service type, sourcing approach, and end-user categories. The primary service types include testing services, inspection services, certification services, and consulting services. In terms of sourcing, activities can be conducted in-house or outsourced. End users span aircraft manufacturers, aerospace component producers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and medical device manufacturers.

Further detail into sub-segments reveals:

- Testing services covering material testing, performance testing, environmental testing, reliability testing, and laboratory testing

- Inspection services including visual, quality, manufacturing, equipment, and process inspections

- Certification services such as product, system, personnel, supplier, and regulatory certification

- Consulting services focusing on regulatory compliance, quality management, risk assessment, process improvements, and technical advisory

Emerging Trends Enhancing Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing Capabilities

Industry players are increasingly investing in specialized testing technologies to improve product reliability and compliance. One notable area of focus is electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing, which assesses how products operate in electromagnetic environments without causing or suffering interference.

For example, in November 2025, SGS, a Switzerland-based testing and certification company, expanded its EMC testing capabilities in Finland by adding RS103 radiated susceptibility testing covering the 18–40 GHz frequency range under the MIL-STD-461G standard. This upgrade involved major investments in new radio frequency testing equipment, enabling more comprehensive aerospace testing to meet demanding defense and aerospace standards.

Regional Market Insights Highlighting Growth Opportunities

In 2025, North America dominated the aerospace and life sciences testing, inspection, and certification market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Top Industry Players Driving Innovation and Market Expansion

Leading companies operating in this market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas SA, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., Intertek Group plc, DEKRA SE, TÜV SÜD AG, DNV AS, UL Solutions Inc., TÜV Rheinland AG, ALS Limited, Element Materials Technology Group Limited, TÜV NORD AG, SOCOTEC Group, BSI Group Holdings Limited, LRQA Group Limited, MISTRAS Group Inc., Pace Analytical Services LLC, and Qualitek Labs Limited. These firms are pivotal in advancing testing capabilities, expanding service portfolios, and meeting evolving regulatory demands across aerospace and life sciences sectors.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Comprehensive Aerospace And Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Report Covers Forecasts News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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