Dr. Pramod Sant, former Vice President & Head – Import, Export, Customs and Export Control at Siemens, joins Trademo as an advisor.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former Siemens VP Dr. Pramod Sant Joins Trademo as an Advisor to Strengthen Global Trade Management for Complex Enterprise OperationsSant brings decades of experience across trade, customs, supply chain, and import-export operations to help Trademo deepen enterprise use cases and complex trade scenariosTrademo, an AI-native platform for global trade management and intelligence, today announced the appointment of Dr. Pramod Sant, former Vice President & Head – Import, Export, Customs and Export Control at Siemens, as an advisor to the company.Sant spent 32 years at Siemens, working across procurement, supply chain, imports, exports, customs, and logistics across factory, project, and corporate functions. During his tenure, he held senior leadership roles overseeing import-export operations, customs, export controls, logistics, and broader supply chain functions.As an advisor to Trademo, Sant will work closely with the company's leadership and product teams to strengthen its Global Trade Management offering. His focus will include expanding the platform to address complex trade operations inside large enterprises, identifying and developing real-world edge case scenarios, and strengthening the strategic value Trademo delivers to corporate trade and compliance teams.Global trade operations inside large enterprises rarely follow a single standard workflow. Organizations operate across multiple jurisdictions, business units, manufacturing locations, product categories, suppliers, and regulatory regimes. This creates complex scenarios across classification, customs, export controls, sanctions, tariffs, country of origin, free trade agreements, licensing, and other trade compliance processes.Sant's experience operating across these functions will help Trademo further strengthen its Global Trade Management platform around the realities of enterprise trade operations. This includes addressing complex scenarios where regulations, product data, internal processes, systems, and business requirements intersect.“Dr. Pramod brings a depth of experience across trade, customs, supply chain, and corporate operations that is highly relevant to what we are building at Trademo,” said Shalabh Singhal, Founder and CEO of Trademo.“As we expand our Global Trade Management platform, his perspective will help us go deeper into complex enterprise workflows, address the operational complexities that arise in real-world trade environments, and strengthen the strategic value we deliver to global trade teams. We are excited to have him join Trademo as an advisor and contribute to the next phase of our GTM offering.”“Global trade inside a large enterprise involves a significant number of interconnected decisions across products, countries, regulations, systems, and internal processes,” said Dr. Pramod Sant, advisor to Trademo, former Vice President & Head – Import, Export, Customs and Export Control at Siemens.“The complexity often lies in the exceptions and scenarios that standard processes cannot easily address. I see a strong opportunity for AI and technology to help trade teams manage these challenges more effectively. I look forward to working with Shalabh and the Trademo team to bring real-world operating scenarios into the platform and strengthen the value it delivers to global enterprises.”About TrademoTrademo is a global provider of AI-native software for global trade management and intelligence.Trademo Global Trade Management covers the full compliance lifecycle in one platform: HS and ECCN classification, sanctions and restricted-party screening, export controls and licensing, deep-tier supply chain mapping, forced labor compliance, duty and tariff management, FTA qualification, certificates of origin and supplier solicitation. Purpose-built AI agents automate the high-volume work. A document agent extracts data from invoices, packing lists and other trade documents. Clara speeds up sanctions alert review. Classification agents speed up HS and ECCN coding. The platform integrates with SAP, Oracle and other enterprise systems.Every decision runs on TrademoKG, Trademo's proprietary trade knowledge graph. It tracks 880,000+ tariff, duty and trade control records, 500,000+ customs rulings and 300+ free trade agreements across 140+ countries. That content is sourced from 440+ government authorities and validated by a team of 60+ trade content experts. TrademoKG also holds 675+ sanctions and PEP lists, ownership data on 15M+ companies across 190+ countries, and 3.5B + shipment records with live AIS vessel tracking.More than 1,000 customers across 40+ countries, including multinational enterprises and logistics providers, rely on Trademo. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Trademo has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and India.Trademo is SOC 2 compliant, ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certified.For more information, visit .

Varun Arora

Trademo

+91 98158 22997

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Former Siemens VP Dr. Pramod Sant Joins Trademo as Advisor on Global Trade Management News Provided By Trademo Technologies Inc. November 25, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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