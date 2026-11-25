MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1 America Utility Design has launched to provide utility design, coordination, survey and drafting services for projects in California. The team formed the company after seeing a need for these services. With more than 20 years of industry experience, they decided to build a business focused on meeting that need.A new building may need an electric service connection. A planned addition may require moving an existing utility line. An EV charging project may need changes to a property's electrical service. These are the kinds of needs that led the team to start 1 America Utility Design.The company works with developers, architects, contractors and property owners. Its services include utility applicant design, dry utility design and coordination, electric utility service design, utility surveys and existing utility drafting.The company also provides joint trench design and composite plans, utility relocation and undergrounding design, and EV charging utility design.The goal is to help clients understand the utility work their projects need and prepare clear plans for that work. For an existing property, that may include organizing available survey information, field notes and utility records into drawings. For a new development, it may involve planning utility routes and coordinating proposed service connections with the other project teams.By creating a company focused on these services, the team aims to give clients a direct point of contact for utility planning and coordination. The work supports new construction, redevelopment and changes to existing utility services.Project teams can contact 1 America Utility Design to discuss their needs, share available plans and records, and request a quote. More information is available at 1americautilitydesign.About 1 America Utility DesignBased in Temecula, California, 1 America Utility Design provides utility design, coordination, survey and drafting services. The company was founded by a team with more than 20 years of industry experience to serve utility planning needs in California.

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1 America Utility Design Launches to Meet a Need for Utility Design Services in California News Provided By Press Release Co. November 25, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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