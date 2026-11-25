A JIC Appliance Care technician works on a stainless steel range hood, with the kitchen island below covered in protective plastic.

Michael Madera, founder and president of JIC Appliance Care.

A JIC Appliance Care service van outside the company's location in Holbrook, NY.

Holbrook company founded by former NYPD officer Michael Madera brings published pricing and repair-first service to Long Island and the Hamptons

HOLBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JIC Appliance Care, a residential appliance repair company and back-to-back winner of the Best of Long Island award for Appliance Repair, is addressing a reputation problem that has followed the appliance repair industry for years. The Holbrook company provides Long Island appliance repair for homeowners throughout Suffolk County and Nassau County, with repair, maintenance and installation for every major home appliance brand. More information is available at .Appliance repair has developed a black eye with many homeowners. The Better Business Bureau has warned consumers about fake repair phone numbers that collect a service fee for an appointment no one shows up for, and phony repair workers who demand trip fees at the door. Complaints filed with BBB Scam Tracker describe a visit fee demanded without a proper diagnosis, advice to replace an appliance instead of repairing it, and a large down payment collected by a technician who never returned."People are wary when a stranger shows up to work on a refrigerator that cost as much as a car, and they have good reason to be," said Michael Madera, founder and president of JIC Appliance Care. "I spent years in public service before starting this company. The standard I hold our team to is simple. Tell the homeowner the price before the work starts, fix it right, and stand behind the job."Founded in 2022 by Madera, a former New York City police officer, JIC Appliance Care publishes its service call pricing and introduces its team members by name and photo on its website, and it backs repairs with a 90-day parts and labor warranty. The company follows a repair-before-replace approach intended to extend the life of existing appliances and reduce waste. Technicians hold EPA and CSIA certifications, three team members, including Madera, are Master Samurai Tech Academy certified, and the company is a member of the United Appliance Servicers Association.JIC Appliance Care serves communities throughout Suffolk and Nassau Counties, from its base in Holbrook to the North Shore, the South Shore and the East End, including the Hamptons, the North Fork and Shelter Island. The company provides luxury appliance repair for Sub-Zero, Wolf, Viking, Miele, Thermador and Lacanche, along with everyday brands such as GE, Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. JIC is fully licensed and insured in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.Beyond appliance repair, JIC Appliance Care provides dryer vent cleaning and HVAC air duct and vent cleaning for Long Island homes. Its CSIA-certified dryer exhaust technicians inspect the full vent line, clear lint buildup with truck-mounted extraction equipment and test airflow before and after each cleaning, a service aimed at a fire risk many homeowners never think about. The company's HVAC vent cleaning removes dust, allergens and debris from residential duct systems to improve indoor air quality and airflow, and it includes a complimentary anti-microbial treatment.Long Islanders voted JIC Appliance Care the Best Appliance Repair on Long Island in both 2025 and 2026 in the Best of Long Island contest presented by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, formerly Bethpage Federal Credit Union. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating."Winning that vote two years in a row came from customers, not advertising," Madera said. "The industry earned its reputation one bad visit at a time, and the only way to change it is the same way, one good visit at a time."About JIC Appliance CareJIC Appliance Care LLC is a residential appliance repair, maintenance and installation company headquartered in Holbrook, New York. Founded in 2022 by Michael Madera, the company provides appliance repair throughout Long Island, covering Suffolk County, Nassau County, the Hamptons, the North Fork and Shelter Island. JIC services all major and luxury appliance brands and also offers dryer vent cleaning and HVAC air duct and vent cleaning. The company is fully licensed and insured in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. It is a two-time Best of Long Island winner for Appliance Repair and is BBB accredited with an A+ rating. Learn more at or call (631) 204-8111.

Michael Madera

JIC Appliance Care

+1 631-204-8111

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Two-Time Best of Long Island Winner JIC Appliance Care Takes On Appliance Repair's Trust Problem Across Long Island News Provided By JIC Appliance Care November 25, 2026, 17:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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