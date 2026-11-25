A Thanksgiving turkey dinner table

This Thanksgiving, redirect your 2026 Arizona tax dollars - up to $1,571 single / $3,131 married - to scholarships for low-income and foster care students

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving is a season for counting blessings - and for sharing them. Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships, an Arizona certified School Tuition Organization (STO), is inviting Arizona taxpayers to turn gratitude into opportunity this holiday season by redirecting a portion of their state taxes into private school scholarships for low-income and foster care students.For the 2026 tax year, Arizona's dollar-for-dollar school tuition tax credit allows individuals to redirect up to $1,571 (single filers) or $3,131 (married filing jointly) of their Arizona state tax liability to scholarships. Donations made by April 15, 2027 still count for the 2026 tax year, and the credit reduces state taxes owed dollar for dollar - meaning giving thanks this way costs the donor nothing extra.You don't need to know a child in private school to be the reason one is thankful. Many Arizonans assume the credit is only for families they know personally. It isn't. Donors who don't know any school-aged children in private school can give through Community Reinvestment, and their tax dollars become scholarships for students from low-income qualifying families and students in foster care - children who otherwise could not afford the school that is right for them.Community Reinvestment's mission is focused entirely on the highest-need students: every scholarship serves a student whose household income is at or below 185% of the federal poverty line, as defined by the free and reduced-price lunch program. Students in foster care qualify automatically."At Thanksgiving, we're reminded how much we have to be thankful for - and how powerful it is to share it," said Carly Bodmer, President and Executive Director. "Every Arizona taxpayer already pays these dollars. The only question is whether the state spends them, or you direct them to a child. If you don't have a student of your own in private school, your credit can still give a low-income student or a child in foster care a school - and a future - to be thankful for. We are grateful to be part of the educational journey for a growing number of Arizona students, and grateful for every Arizonan who chooses to give."How to give: 1. Donate online at /tax-credit-worthy-donations 2. Receive a receipt for your Arizona tax return 3. Claim the dollar-for-dollar credit when you file (donations through April 15, 2027 count for 2026).Arizona businesses can also participate: corporations may redirect Arizona tax liability through the corporate school tuition tax credit program, subject to the statewide cap, with pre-approval through the Arizona Department of Revenue.About Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships: Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. (EIN 92-2109451) is a 501(c)(3) Arizona certified School Tuition Organization founded in 2023 and based in Fountain Hills, Arizona. The organization awards private school tuition scholarships exclusively to Arizona's highest-need students - children from households at or below 185% of the federal poverty line and children in foster care, who qualify automatically. It is a non-discriminatory STO, serving students regardless of religious practice, or the religious practice of the school they attend.Contact: Carly Bodmer, President and Executive Director, Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships, (347) 742-4840,...,

Carly Bodmer

Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc.

+1 347-742-4840

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Giving Thanks by Giving Forward: Turn Arizona Tax Dollars Into Scholarships for Low-Income and Foster Care Students News Provided By Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc. November 25, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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