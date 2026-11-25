MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is trading near a key on-chain benchmark that has repeatedly marked the approach to-yet not the end of-major bear-market drawdowns. According to Glassnode's latest on-chain analysis, BTC /USD is now only about 10% above its realized price, a measure intended to reflect investors' average entry level on coins' last on-chain movement.

The research also points to rising on-chain realized losses. Glassnode says these losses, when scaled against capital inflows, are at their highest levels since the period surrounding the FTX implosion in November 2022-an environment the analytics firm describes as consistent with early capitulation behavior.

Glassnode reports BTC /USD is roughly 10% above realized price, with realized price currently around $53,200. In prior bear markets, Bitcoin typically moved below realized price before establishing the next longer-term floor, staying under it for extended periods. On-chain realized losses relative to capital inflows have hit their highest level since late 2022, per Glassnode. Historically, Glassnode notes similar spikes have sometimes occurred close to lows-and sometimes well before further declines.

Key takeawaysWhy realized price is back in focus

Realized price is calculated as the average price at which each bitcoin last moved on-chain. When spot price drops below realized price, it implies that-collectively-holders are holding coins that were last transferred at higher prices than the market is paying today, translating into broad unrealized losses.

Glassnode's“The Week Onchain” newsletter reports that Bitcoin is now trading just 10% above this threshold. The proximity matters because the firm argues that realized price has often acted as a level that bears must break through before the market transitions into a durable bottoming phase.

Glassnode writes that in past bear markets, price did not just dip toward realized price-it ultimately moved well below it before stabilizing for the next long-term leg. The same framework is now being applied to the current cycle: if the historic pattern holds, realized price could be the“test” level that determines whether declines accelerate further.

How long Bitcoin tends to trade below its cost basis

The latest analysis highlights timing as much as direction. Glassnode notes that in Bitcoin's last bear market in 2022, BTC/USD spent 180 days below realized price before reclaiming it in January 2023.

Going further back, Bitfinex Alpha-Bitfinex 's research arm-has previously calculated that the record for how long Bitcoin traded below its realized cost basis is 301 days across the 2014 and 2015 bear-market period. Those figures underline that“below realized price” often lasts long enough to reshape investor behavior, not just to produce a brief wick below a widely watched metric.

Using those earlier drawdown templates, the Glassnode discussion suggests a bearish scenario if history repeats. The article frames approximate price levels implied by similar declines below realized price: around $45,000 as a repeat of the March 2020 crash pattern, or roughly $41,000 and $37,000 using the 2022 and 2018 bear-market lows as reference points.

Importantly, Glassnode characterizes these as conditional expectations rather than forecasts set in stone. The core warning is that realized price is only a little over 10% away, so the market has not yet been forced to prove-via on-chain selling pressure-that it can absorb losses without further downside.

Realized losses and the meaning of early capitulation

Beyond the realized price level, Glassnode turns to investor behavior: realized losses. When holders sell or move coins at lower prices than their on-chain cost basis, those losses become realized. In this view, spikes in realized losses can indicate that investors are giving up-often described as capitulation.

Glassnode notes that“both older and younger investor cohorts” continue to realize losses on-chain following a drop in Bitcoin to its lowest level since September 2024 (as referenced in the newsletter). The firm also says that-measured relative to capital inflows-aggregate on-chain losses are now at the highest level since the end of the 2022 bear market during the FTX implosion era.

That comparison matters because it ties current investor pain to an earlier high-stress liquidation period rather than treating today's drawdown as just another phase of volatility. Glassnode's interpretation is that capitulation has begun, but the analytics firm also stresses variability in timing: prior spikes have sometimes occurred close to the lows (citing examples like early 2019, March 2020, and November 2022), while other times such episodes have arrived early (citing February 2018, and May and June 2022) with“lower prices still ahead.”

This distinction is crucial for traders and long-term holders alike. On-chain capitulation signals can help identify when fear is reaching extremes, but they do not automatically guarantee that the next move is upward-especially if the broader macro environment or market structure remains weak.

What investors should watch next

With BTC/USD hovering near realized price and realized losses elevated relative to inflows, the market's next proof point is whether Bitcoin can remain near or reclaim that on-chain cost basis without renewed selling pressure. Readers should watch how long the realized price level stays relevant-and whether realized losses peak and fade, or continue to intensify-because Glassnode's own historical framing suggests outcomes can diverge between“near-bottom” capitulation and“early capitulation” that precedes further downside.

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