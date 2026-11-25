MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Purchasing a property doesn't necessarily extinguish an existing occupant's legal rights, potentially creating expensive possession disputes for buyers. Serhii Krot/Shutterstock

The closing documents are signed, the moving truck is booked, and you've officially become a homeowner. But when you arrive at your new property, someone opens the door and informs you that they're still living there. Perhaps they're a relative of the previous owner, a renter whose lease was never disclosed, or someone who was supposed to move out before the sale.

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You own the house, yet you can't necessarily move into it. This unusual real estate problem can create substantial financial and legal complications, and reacting impulsively could make the situation considerably worse.

Owning a House Isn't Always the Same as Having Immediate Possession

A completed real estate purchase generally transfers ownership of the property to the buyer. However, ownership and the legal right to immediate possession aren't necessarily identical when another person has an existing right to occupy the home. Purchase agreements typically establish when the seller must deliver possession and whether anyone is permitted to remain afterward. A seller's failure to comply with that agreement may create a contractual dispute without automatically eliminating the occupant's independent rights. Your first step should be determining exactly what your purchase documents promised.

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The occupant's legal status will influence which remedies are available to you. Someone renting the property under a valid lease may have considerably different rights from a former owner who agreed to leave or an unauthorized visitor. Avoid immediately labeling the person a trespasser simply because you weren't expecting them to be there. Request documentation through appropriate channels and have a real estate attorney examine any agreements they claim authorize their occupancy. Establishing the facts early can help prevent unnecessary confrontation and expensive legal mistakes.

An Existing Rental Agreement May Survive the Sale

Purchasing a rental property doesn't necessarily terminate the lease between the previous owner and an existing tenant. In many circumstances, the buyer becomes the new landlord and assumes obligations associated with that agreement. NC REALTORS' guidance on property possession, for example, explains how existing leases can affect purchasers under North Carolina law. Other states have their own rules concerning lease enforceability, notice requirements, and tenant protections. If a valid tenancy exists, you may need to honor its terms even though you intended to occupy the house yourself.

A Verbal Agreement Could Complicate Things Further

Don't assume that an occupant has no rights because they cannot produce a formal written rental contract. Certain oral rental agreements can create enforceable tenancy rights, depending on state law and the circumstances involved. Payment records, correspondence, and previous arrangements with the seller may become important evidence. The North Carolina Judicial Branch's landlord and tenant resources distinguish between verbal leases, formal written agreements, and situations involving guests. Determining which relationship exists is essential before attempting to recover possession of the property.

Changing the Locks Could Get You Into Legal Trouble

Discovering someone occupying your new home might make changing the locks seem like an obvious solution. However, landlords generally cannot bypass applicable eviction requirements simply because they own the property. Shutting off electricity, removing belongings, interfering with access, or otherwise forcing a protected occupant to leave could expose you to legal liability. In North Carolina, for instance, landlords cannot remove tenants through those kinds of self-help measures instead of obtaining the required court authorization. Consult a local attorney before taking action that could interfere with someone's existing occupancy rights.

Can You Hold the Previous Owner Financially Responsible?

If the purchase agreement required the seller to deliver a vacant property, leaving an unauthorized occupant behind could constitute a breach of contract. Your potential remedies depend on the agreement, applicable law, the seller's representations, and the circumstances surrounding the occupancy. Collect copies of the purchase contract, seller disclosures, closing documents, and communications concerning the move-in date. Document expenses resulting from your inability to access the property as promised. An attorney can help determine whether pursuing compensation, negotiating a settlement, or another legal remedy is appropriate.

Your Mortgage and Other Housing Expenses Won't Automatically Stop

Unfortunately, being unable to move into your new house doesn't generally suspend your mortgage obligations. You could find yourself paying for a property you cannot occupy while simultaneously covering temporary housing, storage, and additional moving expenses. Suppose your mortgage payment is $2,200, temporary accommodation costs $1,800, and storage adds $150 each month. Those obligations would total $4,150 monthly before legal expenses, insurance, or other household bills. Even a relatively short occupancy dispute could consume money you originally set aside for furnishings and renovations.

Tell Your Mortgage Lender and Insurance Company

The unexpected occupancy may affect representations you made when obtaining financing and homeowners insurance. Owner-occupied mortgage agreements frequently contain requirements governing when borrowers must establish the property as their primary residence. Insurance coverage can also differ depending on whether a home is occupied by its owner or rented to someone else. Explain the situation promptly and ask what documentation or accommodations may be available under your specific agreements. Concealing the problem could create additional complications if it continues for an extended period.

Don't Assume Title Insurance Will Cover Everything

Title insurance protects against certain covered risks involving legal ownership and interests in a property. It isn't a general insurance policy covering every dispute that develops after a real estate transaction. An occupant's rights may be covered, excluded, or otherwise affected by the terms of your particular policy and the circumstances of the claim. Review your title insurance documents and notify the insurer promptly if you believe a covered issue may exist. Obtain professional guidance before relying on reimbursement for temporary housing, eviction expenses, or other losses.

Could a Negotiated Move-Out Agreement Save Money?

Sometimes a properly documented voluntary move-out arrangement can resolve an occupancy dispute more efficiently than prolonged litigation. Depending on the circumstances, the parties might agree on a reasonable departure date, return of keys, and financial assistance with relocation. Any agreement should be voluntary, legally permissible, and reviewed by an attorney familiar with local housing law. Compare the proposed settlement expense with the projected legal costs and financial burden of continued delays. This option isn't appropriate in every situation, but it may offer a practical alternative when both sides are willing to cooperate.

Never Treat the Final Walk-Through as a Formality

The best opportunity to discover an unexpected occupant may be before completing the purchase. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau encourages buyers to conduct a final walk-through before signing closing documents. Check bedrooms, basements, converted living spaces, detached structures, and other areas included in the sale where access is lawful. Confirm that the seller has satisfied any contractual requirements concerning possession and remaining occupants. If someone is still living there unexpectedly, contact your real estate agent and closing attorney before authorizing the transaction to proceed.

Make Sure You're Buying a House You Can Actually Move Into

Discovering another occupant after closing can turn an exciting purchase into a complicated financial dispute. The correct response depends heavily on whether that person has an enforceable right to remain and whether the seller violated the purchase agreement. Protect yourself by obtaining legal guidance, documenting expenses, and avoiding attempts to remove someone outside the proper process. Future buyers can reduce the risk by establishing clear possession terms and verifying compliance immediately before closing.

Would you delay closing if the seller promised that someone still living in the house would move out just a few days later?