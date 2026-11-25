MENAFN - IANS) Bandar Seri Begawan, Nov 25 (IANS) More than 90,000 Brunei dollars (approximately 69,800 US dollars) collected to support orphans across the Sultanate were formally handed over during a special ceremony held in the Bruneian capital on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency, the funds were raised through the 2025-2026 short message service (SMS) donation campaign organised by the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans, a prominent national welfare foundation named after Brunei's Crown Prince.

The annual SMS initiative enables members of the public and mobile telecommunications subscribers across the country to contribute directly to the welfare, education, and holistic development of registered orphans through simple text message pledges, fostering broad community participation in charitable giving.

Wednesday's handover ceremony also marked the official launch of the 2026-2027 edition of the SMS donation campaign, which will run from November 25 until the end of August 2027, giving citizens and residents a nine-month window to continue supporting the foundation's outreach programmes.

In addition to the handover of the SMS campaign proceeds, several supplementary corporate and community contributions were presented during the event to assist underprivileged students in purchasing essential school equipment, uniforms, and stationery ahead of the upcoming academic term.

Alongside financial and material aid, professional medical services were also pledged at the gathering to support a community-wide oral health awareness, dental screening, and treatment initiative aimed at improving preventive healthcare access for disadvantaged youth and their families.

The Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans regularly coordinates public-private charitable drives and educational sponsorship schemes to ensure sustained financial security, healthcare support, and academic opportunities for orphaned children throughout Brunei Darussalam.