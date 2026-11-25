MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Senior BJP leaders, including Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's National President Nitin Nabin, will address public programmes on the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26 as part of the party's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' celebrations.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Lucknow to pay tribute to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, address party workers and participate in the party's 'Samvidhan Raksha March'.

The programmes by BJP leaders will be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), New Delhi and Patna (Bihar), with the leaders scheduled to address gatherings highlighting the significance of the Constitution and the legacy of its principal architect, Dr Ambedkar.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' programme at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre in New Delhi at 3.30 p.m.

Earlier, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will address a similar programme at the Gyan Bhawan Auditorium, Gandhi Maidan, in Patna at 3 p.m.

Nadda will participate in two programmes in Ahmedabad. He will first pay floral tributes to the statue of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Sarangpur at 3.55 p.m. Later, at 4.30 p.m., he will address a public gathering organised to mark Constitution Day at Tagore Hall in Paldi.

On the Congress side, Kharge will begin his Lucknow visit at 12.40 p.m. by paying tribute to the Asthi Kalash of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Mahasabha.

At 1 p.m., he will address party workers at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office, following which he will participate in the 'Samvidhan Raksha March'.

The programmes come as political parties mark November 26 as Constitution Day, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

While the BJP is organising 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' programmes, the Congress is holding its 'Samvidhan Raksha March', reflecting the political parties' respective campaigns around the Constitution and its values.