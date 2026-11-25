MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, Nov 25 (IANS) Nine miners were found dead inside a flooded mining pit in Indonesia's West Java province on Wednesday, while 17 others remained missing underground as emergency teams pressed ahead with search and rescue operations, local authorities confirmed in an official statement.

According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency, the bodies of the victims were evacuated from two separate underground shafts, with six recovered from Tunnel A and three retrieved from Tunnel B as of 7 p.m. local time.

Emergency response and rescue teams began assessing the disaster site and deploying heavy-duty pumps to drain water from the inundated tunnels on Wednesday morning.

However, officials noted that extraction operations inside the shaft, which is estimated to be roughly 100 metres deep, were severely hampered by persistently high water levels, narrow access passages, slippery terrain, and poor underground visibility.

Despite the hazardous conditions, authorities stated that search and rescue personnel are continuing round-the-clock efforts to locate the 17 missing workers while strictly prioritising the safety of the rescue teams operating inside the unstable excavation.

Earlier, 11 miners managed to escape from one section of the underground workings before rushing floodwaters rapidly submerged the pit.

The affected mine is situated in a rugged, mountainous region south of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. Local disaster mitigation agencies and emergency personnel remain stationed at the site to coordinate dewatering efforts, medical support, and family assistance as the search for survivors continues.