A 2018 speech by PM Modi introduced entrepreneur Udit Chawla to Ladakh's sea buckthorn. The discovery eventually inspired him to build a wellness business around the Himalayan plant. Sea buckthorn is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and fatty acids.

A business idea does not always come from market research, an investor meeting or an expensive industry report. For entrepreneur Udit Chawla, it began with a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. One mention of an unfamiliar Himalayan plant caught his attention and eventually inspired him to build a wellness business around it.

Watching PM Narendra Modi's speeches can help identify promising ingredients and business opportunities.

Ladakh's Seabuckthorn, known for its high Vitamin C content, was one such discovery from a PM Modi speech around 2018–19.

Ideas highlighted by the Prime Minister gain greater visibility and credibility.

Taking such initiatives to scale is aligned with the national interest.

— News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) November 25, 2026

In his speech, PM Modi has said, "I will give you an example of sea buckthorn. Perhaps, many of you are aware about this sea buckthorn. This plant which is being found in the Laddakh region has the capacity to tolerate the harsh weather and temperature between minus 40 degree to plus 40 degree centigrade. No matter how dry the season may be but it keeps flourishing on its own. Reference to its medicinal properties is also being found in the Tibetan literature of the 8th century AD. Several modern institutes of the country and the world have considered it extremely valuable. Be it the problem of blood pressure or fever or be it tumor or stone or ulcer or be it the problem of cold and cough; the medicines made of this sea buckthorn provide relief from these problems."

"As per one study, the sea buckthorn available in the world alone can meet the entire vitamin C requirement of the world. The value addition of this agriculture product has changed the entire scenario. Now sea buckthorn has been used in a big way in herbal tea, in jam and protective oil and cream and also in health drinks. It is very useful for armed force personnel deployed at a very high altitude. Sea buckthorn has been used in producing several antioxidant products," he added in his speech.

The plant was sea buckthorn, a bright orange berry found in the cold, high-altitude regions of Ladakh. Today, it is attracting interest in the health and wellness industry. But what exactly makes this little-known fruit so special? And are its much-publicised health benefits backed by science?

On May 19, 2018, Modi addressed the convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Jammu. While discussing agricultural opportunities, he highlighted sea buckthorn, explaining how the plant survives extreme temperatures ranging from minus 40 to plus 40 degrees Celsius.

He also spoke about its traditional medicinal use, nutritional properties and commercial potential, suggesting that products such as herbal tea, jams, oils, creams and health drinks could create opportunities for local communities.

According to a Raj Shamani podcast with WellWith co-founder Udit Chawla, he first discovered the berry through a video of the Prime Minister's speech in 2018-19. He subsequently researched the ingredient, visited Ladakh and explored its potential. His venture eventually developed into the wellness brand WellWith.

The connection is particularly interesting because a speech highlighting an underused Himalayan resource became the starting point for a commercial idea.

Scientifically known as Hippophae rhamnoides, sea buckthorn is a thorny shrub that produces small, bright orange-yellow berries. It grows in cold and mountainous regions across parts of Asia and Europe, including Ladakh.

Often called Leh Berry in India, it is valued for its ability to survive harsh climatic conditions. Its berries contain vitamin C, vitamin E, carotenoids, flavonoids and other plant compounds.

A scientific review published in 2022 in the journal Food Chemistry: X highlighted its diverse nutritional composition, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fatty acids.

One particularly interesting feature is its oil composition. Sea buckthorn pulp oil contains palmitoleic acid, commonly known as omega-7, while its seed oil provides omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

1. Vitamin C and immune function:Its vitamin C content supports normal immune function and helps the body produce collagen. However, eating sea buckthorn does not guarantee protection against infections.

2. Antioxidant properties: Vitamin C, carotenoids and polyphenols help protect cells against oxidative damage. These compounds make the fruit nutritionally interesting.

3. Healthy fats: Its oils contain different unsaturated fatty acids, including omega-7. These are being studied for their potential role in skin and metabolic health.

4. Skin health: Sea buckthorn oil is used in skincare products. Its fatty acids and antioxidant compounds have attracted research interest, although evidence for treating skin conditions remains limited.

Sea buckthorn certainly deserves attention, but calling it a miracle food would be misleading.

A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis of 12 randomised trials involving 901 participants found no consistent benefits for cholesterol, body weight or most blood pressure measures. Small changes in blood sugar and diastolic blood pressure were reported, but the researchers rated the overall evidence as very uncertain.

This means that laboratory findings and nutritional properties should not be confused with proven medical benefits.

Sea buckthorn is a promising nutrient-rich food that can be consumed as juice, berries, powder or oil-based preparations. However, it should complement a balanced diet rather than replace medical treatment.

Perhaps its biggest success story is not that it is a miracle berry, but that an overlooked resource from Ladakh has found a place in India's growing wellness market.