MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, Nov 25 (IANS) Defending champion Dommaraju Gukesh continued to play solidly but failed to get any advantage against Javokhir Sindarov in the second game of the 14-game FIDE Clasical World Chess Championship Final Match 2026 as the players remained tied 1-1 in Geneva on Wednesday.

For the second game in succession, Gukesh surprised his opponent with his tactics, opting for the London System with white pieces. While the first game was a complicated tactical battle, the second ended in a quick draw in just 02 moves as both players failed to gain any advantage. It was quite a boring game and was over well before the first time control.

The London System is a solid, flexible chess opening with white pieces which helps build a sturdy pawn pyramid that helps in tackling anything played by black.

However, Uzbek Grandmaster Sindarov played precise moves and did not allow Gukesh to gain much advantage. The game remained equal throughout, and the players agreed to the draw in just 20 moves. The players agreed to share the point after threefold repetition in the second game.

In this game, Gukesh lost a bit of the psychological advantage he gained by using the Berlin Defence and drawing the opening game.

The third game will be played on Thursday with Sindarov having white pieces. It will be interesting to see whether Gukesh continues to opt for the Berlin Defence despite knowing that his opponent's trainers might have looked for some tactical surprises following the first game.

The 14-game match, which will end on December 12 with the closing ceremony, has a total prize fund of $2.5 million. Each decisive victory will be worth USD 200,000, while the remaining prize money will be divided equally. If the match goes into tiebreaks, the winner will take home USD 1.3 million and the runner-up USD 1.2 million.

Winning a game earns one point, while a draw gets both players 1/2 of the point. In case the score is tied after completion of 14 games, the two players will engage in tie-break games with shorter durations -- rapid followed by blitz if needed.

Gukesh became the World Champion in Singapore in 2024 by defeating China's Ding Liren. He is the second Indian after five-time winner Viswanathan Anand to win the World Championship.