MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Austin nuclear reactor developer, which turned on its first test reactor at Idaho National Laboratory in July, takes the seat previously held by Airtable

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Invest, a private markets and wealth management firm headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, today added Aalo Atomics to the TSG Invest Venture 50 Index, its equal-weighted index of 50 late-stage private companies. Aalo Atomics replaces Airtable, which leaves the index this month.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Aalo Atomics builds small sodium-cooled nuclear reactors in a factory and groups them into standardized power plants designed to sit next to AI data centers. The company is led by co-founders Matt Loszak, Chief Executive Officer, and Yasir Arafat, President and Chief Technology Officer. Its planned commercial product, the Aalo Pod, combines five 10-megawatt Aalo-1 reactors into a 50-megawatt plant. On July 4, 2026, Aalo's full-scale test reactor at Idaho National Laboratory reached criticality, a sustained nuclear chain reaction. It was one of four reactors in the Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program to hit that milestone by the program's July 4 goal. On July 30, Aalo and Crusoe Energy, a fellow Venture 50 company, announced plans to power a Crusoe modular data center at the laboratory from an Aalo reactor in 2027.

Aalo raised a $100 million Series B in August 2025, led by Valor Equity Partners, and reports more than $300 million raised in total. It has not disclosed a valuation or the terms of its most recent financing. The July test ran at zero power: it confirmed the reactor core works, but it did not produce electricity. Aalo has no commercial revenue yet. Its plan depends on a power demonstration in 2027, regulatory approval for commercial plants, and scaling production beyond its 40,000-square-foot Austin factory. TSG Invest's Aalo Atomics research page covers the company's funding history, business model, and key risks.

“Power is the bottleneck for AI right now,” said Drew Spaventa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TSG Invest.“Data center buildouts were the major focus from 2025 to this year, but powering AI compute is the real issue at this point. Companies like Aalo that are working to solve the energy problem are, I believe, where investors should be looking now. The 2027 demonstration with Crusoe is the test that matters, and we'll cover it whichever way it goes. I'd be remiss not to add that neither my firm nor I have invested in Aalo Atomics.”

Readers new to private company investing can start with TSG's guide to pre-IPO investing.

About TSG Invest

TSG Invest is the trade name of The Spaventa Group LLC, a multi-entity financial services holding company headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with offices in Jersey City and Old Bridge, New Jersey. Founded in 2020 by Andrew“Drew” Spaventa (CRD# 6175466), the firm operates through TSG Alpha Partners LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser; TSG Capital Advisors LLC, a FINRA- and SIPC-member broker-dealer; TSG Insurance Services LLC; and TSG Fund Management. TSG Invest specializes in private market and pre-IPO investing, including the proprietary TSG Venture 50 Index, and delivers integrated wealth, retirement, and estate planning services to accredited investors and high-net-worth families.

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