(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint), in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), will begin accepting orders for the RobinTM coin and medals, the fifth release in the Comic Art Coin and Medal Program, on December 3, 2026, at noon ET. Customers interested in the Comic Art One Ounce Silver Medal may enroll in the Product Subscription Program to automatically receive future releases in the series. Product options, pricing, and order limits are listed below. To set up“Remind Me” alerts for each individual product, visit the product page. Pricing for the gold product option is based on the Mint's Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products Pricing Grid.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT NAME PRICE MINTAGE LIMIT HOUSEHOLD ORDER LIMIT 26DRS1 Comic Art 1 Oz. Silver Medal $200.00 None N/A 26DRS2 Comic Art 2.5 Oz. Silver Medal $400.00 25,000 1 for first 26 hours 26DRG Comic Art 24K Gold Proof Coin Per Pricing Grid 10,000 1 for first 26 hours

The obverse (heads) design features a sharp and focused RobinTM swinging with the aid of his rope. The inscriptions are“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“2026” (24-karat gold coin);“LIBERTY” and“2026” (2.5-ounce silver medal); and“LIBERTY” (one-ounce silver medal). Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna designed and sculpted the obverse.

The reverse (tails) design depicts a commanding Dick Grayson center stage as he soars through the air on aerial straps high above a crowd while his mother looks up proudly from below. Full of potential, he is heroic, fearless, and loyal. The inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“$50,”“1/2 OZ,” and“.9999 FINE GOLD” (24-karat gold coin);“ROBIN,” and“FEARLESS AND LOYAL” (silver medals). Mint Medallic Artist Joseph Noorigian designed and sculpted the reverse.

To complement these stunning designs, each 24-karat gold coin and silver medal is encapsulated and packaged in a presentation case and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). The 24-karat gold coin and the 2.5-ounce silver medal will each have a numbered COA.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy Division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios; HBO; Discovery; DC; Cartoon Network; HGTV; Eurosport; Adult Swim; and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

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CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...