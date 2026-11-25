MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in Lennar Corporation, Portillo's Inc., and Nuscale Power Corporation have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of Lennar Corporation, Portillo's Inc., and Nuscale Power Corporation. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN )



Class period: February 7, 2025 through October 2, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: January 11, 2027 Case: Triggs v. Lennar Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Florida Southern District Court



According to the Lennar Corporation complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lennar employed an undisclosed scheme whereby expenses associated with Lennar's option agreements with land banks were capitalized-rather than listed as expenses on the balance sheet-in order to give a misleadingly favorable short-term impression of demand and financial performance; and (ii) Lennar hid the fact that Millrose had abandoned its stated mission as a land bank and was in fact purchasing Lennar homes at above market rates, and renting them at below market rates, to further inflate the Company's earnings and cover up declining demand for its homes.

If you are a Lennar Corporation shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO )



Class period: September 19, 2023 through May 4, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: January 11, 2027 Case: Wassel v. Portillo's Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Illinois Northern District Court



According to the Portillo's Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Portillo's rapid expansion was going poorly, as it overbuilt in areas without any name recognition, cannibalized its own stores, and marketing could not drive enough additional interest to justify the expansion; and (ii) the Company was having to offer promotions to drive interest, which was decreasing same-restaurant sales.

If you are a Portillo's Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Nuscale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR )



Class period: February 27, 2026 through September 10, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: January 11, 2027 Case: Chiu-Yueh Chang v. NuScale Power Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Oregon District Court



According to the Nuscale Power Corporation complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants overstated NuScale's purported "first mover" competitive advantage; (ii) Defendants overstated NuScale's ability to generate revenue from either the RoPower Project or any work for the TVA; and (iii) the Company's commercial prospects, including its remaining cash runway, were therefore likewise overstated.

If you are a Nuscale Power Corporation shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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