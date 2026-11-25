MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ross J. Beaty, of Suite 1130 – 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3A6, announced that on November 24, 2026, Kestrel Holdings Ltd. (“”), a company controlled by Mr. Beaty, directly acquired ownership of 3,333,334 non-flow-through units (the“”) of Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (the“”), a company with a head office at Suite 400 – 1681 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6J 4M6, at a price of $0.075 per Unit for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $250,000 (the“”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company (each, a“”) and one Common Share purchase warrant exercisable at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of issuance (each, a“”). Kestrel acquired ownership of the Units through a non-brokered private placement previously announced by the Company on November 13, 2026 (the“”).

Prior to the Acquisition, Kestrel did not own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, any Common Shares.

Following completion of the Acquisition, Kestrel now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 3,333,334 Common Shares and 3,333,334 Warrants. The 3,333,334 Common Shares represent approximately 5.32% of total number of issued outstanding Common Shares. If all of the Warrants were exercised, Kestrel would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, approximately 10.11% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis after completion of the Offering.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Kestrel may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively,“ Securities”) of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

Other than the subscription agreement for the purchase of the Units, Kestrel is not currently a party to any agreement in respect of the acquisition, holding, disposition or voting of any securities of the Company.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ).

For more information, please contact:

Kestrel Holdings Ltd.

Suite 1130 – 400 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6

Telephone: (604) 806-3173