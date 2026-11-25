MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the Power Champion infrastructure up and built, AZIO AI Holdings is awaiting GPU delivery from Power Champion Investment Limited - backed by a 10 MW Atlas One hosting contract representing approximately $90 million over 60 months, expansion rights to 50 MW, a separate 3.1 MW hosting agreement and an estimated $307 million GPU sales pipeline.

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An AI compute campus has to stand up its power and site infrastructure before the first server rack arrives. At AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO), the Power Champion infrastructure is up and built, and the company is now awaiting GPU delivery from Power Champion Investment Limited ("Power Champion").

Over the past five months, AZIO AI has built a multi-part commercial relationship with Power Champion covering AI hosting capacity, dedicated power delivery and a GPU hardware sales pipeline. With the infrastructure built, the next step toward live operations is the delivery, installation and energization of Power Champion's GPUs.

$90 million / $307 million: Approximately $90 million in expected capacity reservation charges over 60 months under AZIO's 10 MW Atlas One hosting contract with Power Champion (up to approximately $450 million if expanded to 50 MW), alongside a separate, non-additive estimated sales pipeline of approximately $307 million for up to 512 NVIDIA HGX B300 systems.

INFRASTRUCTURE UP, GPUS PENDING

The Power Champion infrastructure is up and built, and GPU delivery from Power Champion is pending. No GPU delivery date has been set.

The build sits within Project Atlas, AZIO AI's program for behind-the-meter, power-backed AI compute campuses in Texas. Atlas One, the first Project Atlas campus on more than 548 acres in Live Oak County, Texas, is designed to run fully off the ERCOT grid using on-site natural gas generation, with equipment ordered and staged in sequence.

Consistent with AZIO AI's public disclosures, capacity reservation charges under the hosting agreement apply only to capacity that is actually delivered and energized. No capacity under the Power Champion agreement has been energized to date, no commencement date has been established, and no revenue has been recognized under the Power Champion agreements. Commencement of the 60-month hosting term begins once the initial contracted capacity is energized and available, subject to required regulatory clearances, U.S. export-control approvals and contract conditions.

WHAT AZIO GETS: THE ATLAS ONE HOSTING CONTRACT

Under the Power Purchase and Hosting Agreement with Power Champion at Atlas One, announced on Oct. 9, 2026 and reaffirmed in November, AZIO serves as Power Champion's exclusive power supplier at the leased premises and provides hosting, interconnectivity and infrastructure services:

Initial contracted capacity: 10 megawatts ("MW") at Atlas One, the first signed customer contract at the campus.

Capacity reservation charge: $150.00 per kilowatt ("kW") per month on capacity delivered and made available - approximately $1.5 million per month, or approximately $90 million over the 60-month initial term at full 10 MW delivery, before electricity sales and additional infrastructure services.

Expansion rights: Rights to request increases up to 50 MW, subject to available capacity, completed infrastructure improvements and written amendment. If exercised in full to 50 MW and energized, capacity reservation charges could reach approximately $450 million over 60 months, before electricity sales and additional services. No expansion right has been exercised.

Metered energy rate: Fixed rate of $0.13 per kilowatt-hour ("kWh") for metered consumption during the 60-month initial term, plus utility, transmission, regulatory and tax charges billed at cost without markup, in addition to capacity reservation charges.

Term, availability and cost allocation: A 60-month initial term from commencement with automatic 12-month renewals and a 99.9% annualized power availability commitment (subject to customary exclusions). AZIO funds site qualification work (interconnection, substation, primary distribution and backbone fiber) and retains ownership; Power Champion funds customer-specific build-out serving its load, which becomes AZIO property.

LOOKING BACK: THE JULY HOSTING DEAL AND THE 512-GPU PIPELINE

AZIO AI also disclosed three earlier milestones with Power Champion across July and August 2026:

July 9, 2026 - 3.1 MW hosting agreement: Alongside its corporate name change, AZIO announced a separate power purchase and AI hosting agreement with Power Champion covering approximately 3.1 MW of contracted capacity, expected to generate approximately $27.9 million in capacity reservation charges over its initial term (before electricity sales and additional services), with expansion rights up to 12 MW representing a potential total contract value of approximately $100 million. Power Champion placed an initial deposit under that agreement. On Oct. 9, 2026, AZIO confirmed that the Atlas One agreement does not amend, replace or supersede the July 9 agreement, which covers a separate site.

August 6, 2026 - First 128 NVIDIA HGX B300 systems: AZIO announced an agreement with Power Champion covering the purchase of up to 128 NVIDIA HGX B300 GPU systems for U.S.-based AI facilities, representing an estimated aggregate hardware value of approximately $77 million at an assumed $600,000 per system (the midpoint of a $472,000 to $720,000 per-unit range depending on customization).

August 27, 2026 - Expanded 512-GPU sales pipeline: AZIO expanded the hardware agreement by up to 384 additional NVIDIA HGX B300 systems - an estimated incremental pipeline of approximately $230 million ($181 million to $276 million across the price range) - bringing the total GPU pipeline with Power Champion to up to 512 systems and an estimated cumulative sales pipeline of approximately $307 million ($242 million to $369 million across the range).

As AZIO emphasized in its Aug. 27 and Oct. 9 releases, these GPU figures represent an estimated sales pipeline rather than purchase orders, backlog or recognized revenue, and no purchase orders had been issued under the expanded pipeline as of those disclosures. The Atlas One hosting agreement does not obligate Power Champion to deploy those systems at Atlas One, and hosting capacity charges and GPU pipeline values are separate, non-additive measures.

COSTS, REVENUE AND PROFIT DISCLOSURES

The dollar amounts from AZIO's prior releases represent gross contracted capacity economics or estimated hardware sales pipeline - not recognized revenue and not net profit. In its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, AZIO reported $0 in recognized revenue from its AI data infrastructure segment.

AZIO AI has not disclosed a net profit figure or profit margin percentage for the Power Champion agreements, and is not providing revenue or profit projections. As disclosed in its Aug. 27 and Nov. 6, 2026 releases, the GPU sales pipeline estimate does not reflect cost of goods sold or margin, and the Atlas One capacity reservation figures exclude operating costs, fuel, capital expenditures and other expenses.

On generation costs, AZIO reported in its May 26 and Aug. 20, 2026 updates on its South Texas behind-the-meter natural gas generation pilot that management estimated on-site power costs of approximately $0.03 per kWh under that pilot, compared with the $0.13 per kWh fixed energy rate in the Oct. 9 Power Champion hosting agreement. That pilot estimate reflects historical mining-workload power generation and is not a margin commitment or profitability forecast for AI GPU hosting.

Having the Power Champion infrastructure up puts AZIO AI in position to move toward energization, GPU deployment and billable capacity once GPUs arrive.

IN HIS WORDS

"Our job on the ground is to get the infrastructure built before the compute shows up. With the Power Champion infrastructure now up, we are ready on our end and waiting on GPU delivery from Power Champion. We have laid out the terms of this relationship in our filings - from the 10-megawatt Atlas One hosting contract to the 512-system GPU pipeline - and as GPUs arrive and capacity comes online, our focus is on disciplined execution and turning built infrastructure into operating capacity." - Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of AZIO AI

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) develops AI compute and power infrastructure. Project Atlas is its program for behind-the-meter, power-backed AI compute campuses in Texas. More information:

CONTACT

PR & Global Media:

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting

...

888-228-0122

Investor Relations & Media:

Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer

...

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. · 7510 Ardmore Street, Houston, TX 77054 ·

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the status and readiness of Power Champion infrastructure; GPU delivery, installation and deployment by Power Champion; energization and achievement of a commencement date under the Power Champion hosting agreements; expected capacity reservation charges ($1.5 million per month and approximately $90 million over 60 months at 10 MW, up to approximately $450 million if expanded to 50 MW, and approximately $27.9 million scalable to $100 million under the separate July 9 agreement); metered energy charges at $0.13 per kWh and power generation costs; conversion of the estimated $307 million GPU sales pipeline for up to 512 NVIDIA HGX B300 systems into binding purchase orders and revenue; exercise of expansion rights; and the development and off-grid operation of Atlas One. Actual results may differ materially because of, among other things, delays in or failure of Power Champion to deliver or deploy GPUs; failure to complete site qualification work, air authorizations, permits or generation and cooling readiness; capacity delivery or energization delays; failure of Power Champion to obtain or maintain required U.S. government export-control approvals, including from the Bureau of Industry and Security; termination during due diligence or failure to finalize ancillary lease, build-out or milestone documents; non-exercise of expansion rights; failure to receive purchase orders under the GPU pipeline; supplier allocation, OEM lead times and hardware pricing changes; natural gas supply, equipment, labor, weather and site risks; counterparty performance; capital availability; AZIO's limited operating history in AI infrastructure; and the risks described in AZIO's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings at Capacity reservation figures and estimated GPU sales pipeline values are not recognized revenue, backlog or profit projections, and exclude operating costs, fuel, cost of goods sold and capital expenditures. No capacity under the Power Champion hosting agreement has been energized to date, and AZIO is not providing revenue or profit projections or guaranteeing any margin. AZIO undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.