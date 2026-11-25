Aerospace Metal Closed-Die Forging Market

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The Business Research Company's Aerospace Metal Closed-Die Forging Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The aerospace metal closed-die forging market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in aircraft manufacturing and evolving aerospace demands. This sector is poised for continued expansion as technological improvements and increased production activities shape its trajectory. Let's examine the market's size, key drivers, notable segments, trends, regional insights, and leading players in detail.

Aerospace Metal Closed-Die Forging Market Size and Growth Outlook

The aerospace metal closed-die forging market has seen notable growth, expanding from $90.36 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $98.05 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This increase stems largely from a rise in aerospace aircraft production, heightened demand for lightweight yet durable aerospace components, and greater use of titanium and nickel alloys in manufacturing. The need for strong structural parts and the growth in aircraft maintenance and overhaul activities have also played crucial roles. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $133.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0%. The forecasted growth will be driven by expanding commercial aircraft fleets, military procurement, and the rise of spacecraft and satellite production. Additionally, demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and next-generation aerospace engines will further fuel this expansion. Key trends during this period include the adoption of near-net-shape forging, increased use of advanced aerospace alloys, greater precision forging, manufacturing of complex geometry components, and the growing implementation of isothermal forging for high-temperature materials.

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Commercial Aircraft Deliveries as a Key Growth Factor

One of the primary forces behind the aerospace metal closed-die forging market's progress is the surge in commercial aircraft deliveries. Commercial planes, designed primarily for passenger and cargo transport, require highly durable and precisely engineered components to ensure safety, reliability, and optimal performance. The rising number of commercial aircraft deliveries is driven by increasing global air travel demand, encouraging airlines to upgrade and expand their fleets. This, in turn, drives the need for aerospace metal closed-die forged parts used in critical systems such as airframes, engines, and landing gear. For example, in January 2026, Airbus SE reported delivering 793 commercial aircraft to 91 customers worldwide in 2025, reflecting a 3.5% rise from 766 deliveries in 2024. The growing commercial aircraft deliveries thus play a vital role in propelling market growth.

Additional Drivers Supporting Market Expansion

Besides commercial aircraft deliveries, the aerospace metal closed-die forging market benefits from the growing adoption of lightweight materials like titanium and nickel alloys, which improve fuel efficiency and performance. Increasing aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities also contribute to higher demand for forged components. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing technologies and rising aerospace production worldwide continue to bolster market momentum.

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Breakdown of Aerospace Metal Closed-Die Forging Market Segments

The market is comprehensively segmented based on forging process, material type, application, and end use. Forging processes include conventional closed die forging, precision closed die forging, isothermal closed die forging, and hot die forging. Materials used range from titanium and aluminum alloys to nickel and steel alloys. Applications focus on engine components, landing gear components, and structural components. The end-use segments cover commercial aviation, military aviation, and space exploration. Further subcategories break down these segments, for instance, conventional forging includes mechanical press, hydraulic press, drop hammer, multi-impression, and near net shape closed die forging. Precision forging is divided into flashless, high tolerance, thin wall, complex geometry, and net shape precision forging. Isothermal forging features vacuum, controlled atmosphere, high temperature, near net shape, and high precision variants, while hot die forging is categorized by controlled temperature, high pressure, multi-stage, large component, and high-speed forging.

Influence of Technological Trends and Collaborations on Market Direction

Leading companies in the aerospace metal closed-die forging sector are increasingly focusing on advanced isothermal forging techniques to enhance material performance and manufacturing precision. Collaborations between forging equipment manufacturers and research institutions are accelerating the development of cutting-edge aerospace materials and forging processes. For instance, in January 2026, Germany's SMS group joined forces with the Institute of Forming Technology and Machines (IFUM) to develop a state-of-the-art isothermal forging module. This technology integrates a vacuum-based forging system with a high-capacity press, enabling automated processing of titanium and nickel-based superalloys under controlled conditions. The process minimizes oxidation and preserves microstructure, supporting scalable production of aerospace, medical, and industrial components. Such partnerships are expected to drive innovation by bridging research and industry, promoting high-precision, automated forging solutions.

Regional Market Dynamics Highlighting Key Growth Areas

North America held the largest share of the aerospace metal closed-die forging market in 2025, benefiting from strong aerospace manufacturing and research infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing aerospace manufacturing activities, expanding commercial and military aircraft production, and rising investments in space exploration in the region. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing differently to the market's overall growth.

Leading Players Steering the Aerospace Metal Closed-Die Forging Market

Key industry players dominating the aerospace metal closed-die forging landscape include Precision Castparts Corp., Howmet Aerospace Inc., ATI Inc., VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, Otto Fuchs KG, Safran SA, voestalpine BÖHLER Aerospace GmbH, Aubert & Duval, Bharat Forge Ltd, LISI Aerospace, Ellwood Group Inc., SIFCO Industries Inc., Mettis Aerospace Ltd., and Pacific Forge Inc. These organizations continue to innovate and expand capabilities to meet the increasing complexity and performance requirements of aerospace components.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Aerospace Metal Closed-Die Forging Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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