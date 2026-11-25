2 Nanometer (nm) And Beyond Semiconductor Node Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Plastic Waste Management Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The semiconductor industry is rapidly advancing, with nodes shrinking to 2 nanometers and beyond, unlocking new performance levels in computing and electronics. This sector's evolution is driven by the growing demand for faster, more efficient processors, which power everything from AI applications to automotive electronics. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, major segments, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and key players shaping the 2 nanometer and beyond semiconductor node market.

Steady Expansion in the 2 Nanometer and Beyond Semiconductor Node Market Size

The market for 2 nanometer and smaller semiconductor nodes has seen swift growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $23.46 billion in 2025 to $27.72 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. This surge during the past period has been fueled by heightened demand for high-performance computing, increased transistor density needs, wider adoption of advanced lithography techniques, a push for more power-efficient integrated circuits, and expansion in semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $53.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.8%. This forecasted rise is supported by the growing requirements for AI accelerator chips, expansion of data center computing, adoption of cutting-edge automotive electronics, demand for energy-saving semiconductor devices, and increased production of chips smaller than 2 nanometers. Leading trends anticipated to influence this growth include the adoption of gate-all-around transistor designs, expanded use of backside power delivery networks, high-NA extreme ultraviolet lithography deployment, development of nanosheet and forksheet transistor architectures, as well as enhanced semiconductor process control and precision manufacturing.

Download a free sample of the 2 nanometer (nm) and beyond semiconductor node market report:



Rising Demand for High-Performance Computing Boosts Market Growth

One of the primary factors driving the 2 nanometer and beyond semiconductor node market is the escalating need for high-performance computing (HPC). HPC involves the use of sophisticated computing systems capable of handling complex calculations and massive data volumes at speeds far exceeding traditional computers. This demand is largely propelled by the rapid development of artificial intelligence, which requires powerful, fast-processing hardware to manage intricate workloads effectively. Consequently, the need for advanced semiconductor technologies that offer higher transistor densities, better processing capabilities, lower power consumption, and improved efficiency is intensifying. For example, in June 2025, TOP500-a global supercomputer ranking organization based in Germany-reported that the combined performance of the world's 500 most powerful supercomputers surged from 11.72 exaflops in November 2024 to 13.84 exaflops in June 2025, marking an 18.1% increase. Such figures underline the growing influence of HPC on the demand for next-generation semiconductor nodes.

Advanced Semiconductor Technologies are Catalyzing Market Expansion

Besides HPC, other technological advancements are fueling market growth. Increased semiconductor transistor density requirements and the adoption of sophisticated lithography processes have contributed significantly to the market's rise. Moreover, the push for integrated circuits that consume less power while delivering superior performance is reshaping semiconductor fabrication strategies. Expanding manufacturing capabilities to meet these demands further supports this upward trend, enabling production of the latest cutting-edge chips.

View the full 2 nanometer (nm) and beyond semiconductor node market report:



Key Segments Defining the 2 Nanometer and Beyond Semiconductor Node Market

This market is categorized based on several crucial segments. By process node size, it includes 2 nanometer, 1.8 nanometer, 1.4 nanometer, and sub-1.4 nanometer nodes. Transistor architectures cover complementary field-effect transistors, nanosheet transistors, and forksheet transistors. The market is also segmented by end-use industries such as consumer electronics, data centers and cloud computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, and high-performance computing. Within the process nodes, subcategories reflect specific technologies like gate-all-around, nanosheet, RibbonFET, backside power delivery, and high-NA extreme ultraviolet processes tailored to each node size.

Innovations in Deposition Technologies Shape Industry Trends

Leading companies in the 2 nanometer and beyond semiconductor node market are prioritizing innovation, particularly by advancing atomic layer deposition (ALD) systems to improve transistor performance and energy efficiency. ALD technology enables the deposition of ultra-thin, uniform material layers with atomic precision, essential for controlling transistor contacts and interconnects more accurately than traditional methods. For instance, in February 2026, Applied Materials, Inc., a US-based semiconductor equipment supplier, introduced the Centris Spectral Molybdenum ALD system. This technology deposits monocrystalline molybdenum selectively to replace conventional tungsten contacts in advanced transistors, which lowers electrical resistance at transistor-copper wiring junctions. Its quad-reactor design offers precise chemical delivery while combining plasma and thermal processing for superior film formation. This system can reduce critical contact resistance by up to 15% compared to prior tungsten-based technologies, aiding faster transistor speeds and better energy efficiency. It is already being adopted by top logic chipmakers targeting 2 nanometer and smaller nodes, supporting the development of the next generation of AI processors.

Emerging Trends in Semiconductor Architecture and Manufacturing

The forecast period will see growing use of gate-all-around transistor architectures, which offer improved control and performance at these tiny scales. Additionally, backside power delivery networks, which enhance power efficiency by routing power behind the transistor layers, are gaining traction. The deployment of high-NA extreme ultraviolet lithography is increasing as well, allowing for finer patterning necessary for advanced chips. Simultaneously, nanosheet and forksheet transistor structures are being developed further, promising better performance and manufacturability. Alongside these hardware innovations, there is a strong push toward more precise semiconductor process controls and manufacturing techniques that can reliably produce these intricate devices.

Regional Dynamics Driving Market Momentum

In 2025, North America held the largest portion of the global 2 nanometer and beyond semiconductor node market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the coming years. The comprehensive market overview also includes regions such as South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the industry's expansion.

Leading Players Influencing the 2 Nanometer Semiconductor Market Landscape

The market features a range of influential companies pushing the boundaries of semiconductor technology. Noteworthy players include Advantest Corporation, Air Liquide S.A., Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, HORIBA Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Lasertec Corporation, Merck KGaA, Onto Innovation Inc., Rapidus Corporation, Resonac Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, Soitec S.A., SUMCO Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc. These firms are at the forefront of developing and producing the next generation of semiconductor nodes, securing the industry's ongoing innovation and growth.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2 Nanometer (nm) And Beyond Semiconductor Node Market Size To Reach $53.35 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 17.8% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.