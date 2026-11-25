Before & After: de's Donated Wardrobe, Transformed by Bay Area Upcyclers

Nine pieces from de's closet go live Nov. 27, 6 p.m. PT, launching the Upcyclers marketplace. Proceeds benefit de Foundation International.

- de, Black Eyed Peas co-founderSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nine pieces of clothing from the personal collection of Black Eyed Peas co-founder and rapper de will be sold on Black Friday, November 27, at 6:00 p.m. PT in a Celebrity Drop at Upcyclers, with pieces priced from $50 to $200. Five were transformed by Bay Area upcyclers at a Filipino American History Month workshop, and four are offered secondhand, as-is, so buyers can upcycle them in their own style. All proceeds benefit the de Foundation International.This drop also launches the Upcyclers marketplace, where anyone can buy and sell upcycled creations and materials for upcycling. The drop is a reminder that every day can be a“Green Friday” when shoppers choose upcycled and secondhand fashion.de donated the clothes for Upcycling: Creativity, Culture & Sustainability, a hands-on workshop and fashion showcase held October 9 at the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco for Filipino American History Month. Organized by the Consulate, the de Foundation International, and Upcyclers, the event brought together Bay Area upcyclers and community members to show how old clothing and discarded materials can be repurposed.The five upcycled outfits were created by Sahrye Cohen and Hal Rodriguez of Amped Atelier, Desi Lestari, Ricky Lopp Jr., Alex Galicia, Maria Elena Martinez, Gia Carrascoso, and Rachel Washington of Micreuniqu. Each donated their time and talent to inspire others to upcycle and to give back.“It means a lot seeing these talented upcyclers give my old clothes a new life. It's a big reminder that something you don't use anymore can become something special in someone else's hands. The best part is that these pieces help support the de Foundation International,” said de in a prerecorded video message.“For Filipinos, there is something very familiar about this concept. Resourcefulness has long been part of Filipino life. We have a tradition of making the most of what is available and creating something valuable from limited resources,” said Philippine Consul General Arnel G. Talisayon during the event.“On the biggest shopping day of the year in the US, we want people to see what's possible with what already exists and turn it into unique products, income, impact, and stories worth sharing,” said Gia Carrascoso, Cebu-born Filipino American founder and CEO of Upcyclers.Shop the Celebrity Drop on November 27 at 6:00 p.m. PT:About the de Foundation InternationalThe href="" rel="external nofollow" de Foundation International (APLFI is dedicated to creating more opportunities for underserved communities in the Philippines. The foundation works to ensure that children, families, and communities have access to the resources, support, and opportunities they need to build better futures.APLFI envisions a Philippines where more children have a healthy start, more families have access to sustainable livelihoods, and more communities have the resources and opportunities to grow and thrive. Learn more at .About UpcyclersBased in San Francisco, Upcyclers is the marketplace and community for upcycling, with a mission to end fashion waste by making it easy for anyone to upcycle it into new products and income. Everyone from first-time makers to established designers can share and learn techniques; source raw materials, including secondhand clothing, discarded textiles and deadstock; and sell what they make, all in one place.Upcyclers hosts global upcycling challenges and has collaborated with Slow Fashion Movement, The Salvation Army and The Sewing Lab. Past challenges have crowned winners and runners-up from Brazil, Ghana, Indonesia, the Philippines and the United States. Founder and CEO Gia Carrascoso's upcycled designs have been worn by model Maye Musk, TV host Jeannie Mai and actress Vivica A. Fox.

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From Black Eyed Peas to Black Friday: de's Upcycled Celebrity Drop Benefits Filipino Youth News Provided By Upcyclers November 25, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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