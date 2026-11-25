Minibeast has announced the launch of its first-ever live fitness event, the Minibeast Open Fitness Challenge.

Day 1 of the event features an obstacle course, and Day 2 of the Minibeast Open will have a physique contest.

Minibeast has announced the launch of its first-ever live fitness event, the Minibeast Open Fitness Challenge, scheduled to take place July 16–17, 2027.

- Carriejune Bowlby

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minibeast has announced the launch of its first-ever live fitness event, the Minibeast Open Fitness Challenge, scheduled to take place July 16–17, 2027, at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Bringing together fitness enthusiasts, athletes, top brands, and spectators, the two-day event will combine athletic competition, a nutrition and wellness expo, and live entertainment under the theme“Where Fitness Meets Festival.”

The Minibeast Open will feature more than $100,000 in cash and prizes, with opportunities for participants of varying fitness levels and experience to take part. The event is designed to go beyond traditional fitness competitions and challenges, creating an environment where competitors and attendees can join a larger celebration of fitness and community.

The first day, July 16, will feature an obstacle course challenge focused on strength, agility, and endurance. Open to all skill levels, the competition welcomes both experienced athletes and individuals looking to challenge themselves in a new setting. Professional competition experience is not required.

On July 17, the event will continue with a physique contest, welcoming participants across different body types and experience levels. The competition will provide participants with an opportunity to showcase their dedication and hard work in a supportive environment next to other members of the fitness community.

Beyond the competitions, the Minibeast Open will offer activities and experiences for attendees who prefer to enjoy the event as spectators. A health and wellness expo will bring together fitness and nutrition, giving visitors a chance to explore top health & wellness brands and products in a new light. The Minibeast Open will also feature food, drinks, live DJ entertainment, and a festival atmosphere designed for the whole family to attend.

As its first live event, the Minibeast Open represents a new venture for the brand, extending its presence beyond Minibeast's existing workout equipment, supplements, and apparel offerings into an in-person community experience. By combining athletic challenges, a wellness expo, and festival-style entertainment, Minibeast aims to create a gathering that celebrates fitness in its many forms.

The Minibeast Open Fitness Challenge will take place July 16–17, 2027, at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Additional event information is available at minibeastofficial/pages/minibeastopen.



Carriejune Bowlby

Minibeast

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Minibeast Announces the Minibeast Open Fitness Challenge: Where Fitness Meets Festival News Provided By Up Inc. November 25, 2026, 17:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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