MENAFN - IANS) Dewas, Nov 25 (IANS) Police have arrested three youths for allegedly creating panic by brandishing a fake pistol and a sword during a dispute over vehicle parking in the Green Valley area of New Dewas, under the BNP Police Station's limits.

The police took the accused to the crime scene for inspection and conducted a procession before producing them before the court, which remanded them to jail.

According to police, the incident began with a dispute between two groups over parking a vehicle. The argument allegedly escalated into physical assault, verbal abuse and death threats. Following complaints from both sides, police registered cross-FIRs.

In the first case, a complaint was filed by Vishal Tomar, a resident of New Dewas, against Hariom Chandel, Lalit Tomar, Baba and others. They were accused of obstructing his way, assaulting him, abusing him and issuing death threats.

In the counter-complaint, Hariom Chandel (20), a resident of Bilawali village and currently living in Green Valley, accused Vishal Tomar (28), a resident of Bhind district, and three others of assault, verbal abuse, death threats and damaging his pickup vehicle.

The complainant alleged that during the confrontation, three youths threatened people by displaying a toy pistol and a sword. A video showing the accused allegedly waving the weapons went viral on social media, prompting police action.

After examining the viral video and CCTV footage, police identified and arrested the three accused: Hariom Chandel, Lalit Tomar and Baba, all residents of Green Valley, New Dewas Colony.

During the investigation, police also examined their previous criminal records. Sections 25 of the Arms Act and other relevant provisions were added to the case. Police seized a sword, a stick and a fake pistol used for bursting firecrackers.

BNP Police Station In-charge Preeti Katare confirmed the arrests, stating that the accused were identified through CCTV footage and the viral video. She added that a spot inspection was conducted and the weapons were seized.

The three accused were subsequently presented before the court and sent to jail.