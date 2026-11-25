MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 25 (IANS) The navy of Iran's Army announced on Wednesday that a "violating" oil tanker caught fire and was brought to a standstill after colliding with naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency, the Iranian navy stated on its official website that the vessel had switched off its identification and navigation systems before entering a restricted zone east of the strategic waterway within the preceding hours.

The statement confirmed that the resulting blast ignited a fire aboard the tanker and halted its movement, prompting the military branch to underscore the necessity for commercial vessels to strictly comply with maritime navigation instructions and heed safety warnings.

The navy emphasised that vessel operators and owners will bear full responsibility for any consequences arising from the violation of Iranian maritime regulations in the corridor.

In a separate statement issued on Wednesday evening, the naval force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that another "violating" vessel, carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG), also exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines, noting that the carrier had deactivated its GPS tracking systems before the incident.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC Navy had reported similar incidents involving two other "violating" oil tankers that exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz and off the waterway's southern coast.

Tehran significantly tightened security and transit restrictions across the crucial oil shipping chokepoint on February 28, barring safe passage to any vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States in retaliation for joint military strikes carried out against Iranian territory.