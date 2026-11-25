MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, Nov 25 (IANS) Thailand and Myanmar on Wednesday agreed to conduct their first joint water-quality sampling of the Kok and Sai rivers as early as next month, stepping up bilateral cooperation on transboundary waterways where Thai authorities have detected arsenic levels exceeding surface-water safety standards.

According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency, the agreement was reached during the inaugural meeting of the bilateral Joint Working Group (JWG) on water quality management in boundary and transboundary rivers, held in Bangkok.

As outlined in a joint media release, both nations agreed in principle on a one-year work plan establishing four sampling points along the Kok River and two along the Sai River within each country's territory. The initial joint sampling exercise is scheduled to take place between December 2026 and January 2027, subject to logistical readiness and bilateral coordination, with both sides committing to exchange monitoring data through designated agencies at least twice annually.

During the talks, delegates also discussed broadening future assessments to examine river sediments, contaminant accumulation in aquatic organisms, agricultural soils, and local vegetables, alongside evaluating potential public-health implications.

"Both countries attach great importance to the water quality situation in the boundary rivers," the joint release stated, underscoring concerns over possible impacts on community health and well-being.

Both the Kok and Sai rivers originate in Myanmar and flow through the border region into northern Thailand before merging with the Mekong River system.

Thailand's Pollution Control Department first recorded arsenic concentrations surpassing national surface-water quality thresholds in the Kok River in March 2025, logging a peak reading of 0.026 mg per litre, or 2.6 times the permissible limit, near the Myanmar border.

In its latest monthly tests conducted between October 26 and 30, the department detected arsenic levels exceeding the 0.01 mg per litre standard at one of 10 monitored sites along the Kok River near the border, while readings in the Sai River remained slightly above the threshold across all three monitoring points.