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Liferay AI Hub leads showcase alongside tools that help enterprises understand customer needs, tailor content and guide buyers through complex purchases

– Liferay, a leading Digital Experience Platform (DXP), will showcase the latest capabilities at GITEX Global 2026. The focal showcase will be Liferay AI Hub, providing insights on how governments and enterprises can use AI to improve service delivery while maintaining owner controls. Also featured will be Liferay Data Platform, Liferay Content Marketing Platform and Liferay Digital Sales Room, highlighting how enterprises can use customer insights to strengthen relationships and support business/ revenue growth.

As digital strategies mature across the Middle East, governments and enterprises are prioritizing practical applications of AI. With AI Hub, organizations can build agents that draw on approved information to explain service requirements or direct a request to the function team. Liferay provides organisations with a flexible platform to connect their existing systems with digital services.

“With evolving customer expectations, operating models and AI use cases, governments and enterprises need digital platforms that can keep pace. At GITEX GLOBAL 2026, we will show how organizations can build on the systems and governance structures they already rely on. For a resident or customer waiting for a decision, the test of AI's value is whether it shortens that wait. Results like these should guide what leaders choose to scale and where they invest next,” said Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and France at Liferay.

As organisations expand their digital operations, connecting customer data across marketing, sales and digital channels provides a shared view of a purchase progress. In a complex sale, that means knowing what buyers have already considered, and which aspects stand in the way of a decision.

gives a clearer view of account engagement and buyer needs.supports campaign planning, content creation and performance measurement into a more consistent cross-channel workflow.gives buyers and sellers a shared space to review proposals, discuss requirements and resolve outstanding questions.

Underpinning all these capabilities,provides the foundation for integrating existing systems with digital services for customers.helps them introduce AI agents into those services under existing controls.

Visitors can meet the Liferay team to explore AI, data, content marketing, digital sales, and experience capabilities, alongside partners DPS, Sword, Blackstone eIT, Kvalieta, and KaarTech, at Booth H13-D20 to discuss their digital transformation priorities.

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