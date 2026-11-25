Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad is being developed as the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered police station, with the technology set to be integrated into policing services under a pilot project, from handling complaints to preparing chargesheets. According to an official statement, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner M Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat conducted a surprise inspection of the police station on Wednesday to review the ongoing technical work and assess the implementation of the AI-based system.

During the inspection, senior officers interacted with complainants visiting the police station and enquired about their experience with the staff and the resolution of their grievances through the AI system. They also monitored the performance of police personnel and observed how staff members were using AI technology while carrying out their duties. Along with Khairatabad Zone DCP Shilpavalli, ACP Murali Krishna and Inspector Jahangir Yadav, the officials inspected the AI infrastructure being installed at the police station and reviewed the technical arrangements at the ground level. According to the police, the initiative is being implemented as a pilot project, under which all policing services at Panjagutta Police Station will be integrated with advanced AI technology. The AI-based police station is expected to be officially inaugurated soon. Additional DGP (Law and Order) Akun Sabharwal, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) M Srinivasulu, Intelligence DIG Bhaskaran, Khairatabad Zone DCP Shilpavalli, SP TSPARK Rupesh, DCP Aravind Babu (SMIT) and other senior police officials also participated in the inspection. (ANI)