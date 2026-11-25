Geneva [Switzerland], November 25 (ANI): Reigning world champion D Gukesh deployed the London System in the second game against Javokhir Sindarov, which ended in a draw after 20 moves. Sindarov, once again, blitzed out the opening moves, looking prepared to face the London System with the black pieces. The Uzbek GM went for an interesting Qb6 on move 7. Meanwhile, Gukesh gained a solid centre out of the opening. With Gukesh going a4 on move 10, a5 remained on the cards with both white and black pieces; however, neither of them seemed interested in stretching on the a-file. After Sindarov went 15…f5, Gukesh took about 30 minutes to reply with f3. One of the ideas here was to control the e4 square, stopping a knight manoeuvre from f6 to e4. Players soon agreed to a draw by threefold repetition in a short game. Chinese GM Ding Liren had used the London System in the last world championship match against Gukesh twice (Game 6 and Game 10), with both games ending in a draw. After this draw, the score stands at 1-1 with 12 games to spare. While it was a solid draw in another highly accurate game, Gukesh trailed on time once again. In the first game, he managed to defend well under time pressure, as Sindarov tried to push with quick moves on the clock. The next game will be played on Thursday with Sindarov back with the white pieces. Yesterday, in the first game, Gukesh held Javokhir Sindarov to a draw with the black pieces in an intense Ruy Lopez-Berlin Defence clash. The game lasted 38 moves before the two players drew with a threefold repetition. The Uzbek GM has looked well prepared with his opening, asking questions of Gukesh over the board. (ANI)

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