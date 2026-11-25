New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): India has now earned the same trust as China in hosting major international badminton events, Badminton Association of India (BAI) President and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday after New Delhi was awarded the hosting rights for the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals. Having brought more than 400 players from over 50 nations to New Delhi for the World Championships in August, the BAI has secured another flagship event for the capital, according to a release.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has awarded New Delhi the hosting rights for its 2028 men's and women's world team championships. India's men, who won the Thomas Cup in 2022 and took bronze in 2026, will have a chance to reclaim the title on home soil. Wednesday's confirmation builds on BAI's track record under President Himanta Biswa Sarma and General Secretary Sanjay Mishra. After staging the 2025 BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati, BAI drew international praise for its organisation and hospitality at the 2026 BWF World Championships in New Delhi. The Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will return to India for the first time since New Delhi hosted the 2014 edition, bringing the world's leading badminton nations back to the capital. India also made history at the 2014 edition, winning its first-ever Uber Cup medal, a bronze, on home soil.

Commenting on the announcement, BAI President Himanta said,“Over the past few years, we at BAI have worked to make India a partner the BWF can count on to stage its biggest events. China has played that role for many years, and India has now earned that same trust. Our players have raised India's standing on court, winning the Thomas Cup in 2022 and taking bronze in 2026. As a federation, we have built the organisational capacity and mobilised the financial resources needed to deliver championships of this scale. I thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his vision of making India a sought-after destination for the world's biggest sporting events. By bringing championships like the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals to India, BAI is helping build the hosting track record that will strengthen the country's bid to stage the Olympic Games. We will build on what we achieved in Guwahati and New Delhi, deliver a memorable Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in 2028 and continue to bring the biggest events in world badminton to India.”

The hosting award comes in a standout year for Indian badminton, with nine world title wins and a new generation of Indian shuttlers beating some of the world's leading players across categories. That progress on court has gone hand in hand with BAI's work to develop emerging talent and build India's capacity to stage major international championships. BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said,“Securing three of badminton's biggest international championships for India in three years reflects the confidence the BWF has in our ability to deliver. It is a fitting way to close a year in which Indian shuttlers delivered strong results across formats, including a Thomas Cup bronze. When the Finals return to India after 14 years, our players will have the opportunity to compete for a world team title in front of a home crowd. Under the leadership of BAI President Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, we set clear goals for Indian badminton, both on the court and as hosts of major international events. I am proud of what we have achieved together. My special thanks to Hon'ble Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and the Sports Authority of India for their support, and to my colleagues at BAI, our players and support staff for their hard work. This is a collective achievement.”

For the first time in more than a decade, fans will get to watch the country's leading shuttlers compete as Team India for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals on home soil. With the 2028 Finals set to bring the world's best team badminton back to New Delhi, BAI will look to build on the momentum of the 2026 BWF World Championships, strengthen the sport's growing fan base and bring more fans across the country closer to badminton ahead of the Finals. (ANI)