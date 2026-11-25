Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): A sharp public clash over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections erupted between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress leaders, drawing pointed pushback within the alliance and aggressive jibes from rival parties.

The flashpoint came after the SP put 26 seats on the table as a starting point and rolled out its first list of five candidates, covering constituencies in Saharanpur (represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Imran Masood), Shamli, Amroha, and Lalitpur, following alliance meetings in Delhi.

Congress MP Imran Masood bristled at the SP's 26-seat offer and its suggestion that the Congress submit a second list of constituencies, saying Congress was neither asking for 26 seats nor willing to be dictated to. "After those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'—we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars...Somewhere, this is very hurtful: that you will dictate terms like this. We can be allies. We wanted the BJP to lose, and the guarantee to defeat the BJP in the country is Rahul Gandhi; I say this repeatedly. So this is not a step in the direction of defeating the BJP," Masood told ANI.

Questioning why the Congress should hand over another list when the SP had already announced candidates on its own, Masood added, "No, are we beggars at their doorstep to give them a list? Why should we give a list? You are declaring on your own, so what should we give a list for? What do we need from you? We will look after our party." Asked about teaming up with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati instead, Masood said no talks had taken place and argued that while secular forces should unite, Mayawati would have to take the initiative herself. "I have always maintained that all like-minded people, those who wish to uphold the banner of secularism, should come together. But Behenji (Mayawati) would have to step forward, and she simply doesn't, does she?" he said.

SP leaders pushed back against Masood's remarks, defending the five candidate announcements and urging a focus on winnability ahead of expected next talks around November 27, even as party sources indicated Congress has sought 120 seats and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for additional winnable seats under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework. SP MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel urged Masood to show "patience" and stop claiming SP MPs won because of Rahul Gandhi, arguing candidates contested under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership and both allies benefited from the tie-up.

SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq said the five announced seats had sitting SP MLAs anyway and urged the Congress to focus on seats it can actually win so the partners can resolve differences quickly. "There is no problem with this. The names of the five candidates that the Samajwadi Party has finalised had to be announced today or tomorrow anyway, and there is no point in giving those seats to the Congress because there are sitting Samajwadi Party MLAs there. We have no objection to the Congress staking a claim, yet as I said earlier, the Samajwadi Party wants to give the Congress those seats on which the Congress can win. How big a demand the Congress is making is a separate matter, yet we urge the Congress to agree to those seats where they are in a position to win... We will try to ensure the matter is resolved at the earliest, and we will enter the elections together as soon as possible," Barq said.

The senior SP leader Azam Khan declined to weigh in on the bargaining, saying the call should be left to the "elders." SP MP Iqra Hasan sought to lower the temperature, saying her party has "no upper limit" on seats for the Congress provided the equations are winning ones, while urging Masood to avoid controversial remarks.

Opponents across the political spectrum quickly jumped on the public discord. UP minister OP Rajbhar accused the SP of betraying the Congress and violating alliance norms by announcing five names to exert pressure and stop Muslim votes from shifting toward a combination involving Chandrashekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi. "A committee was formed by both parties, and the report it prepared should have been presented to the leadership, not made public through the media. The SP chief made a bigger mistake by announcing candidates for five seats. This is the politics of pressure and betrayal of the Congress party," Rajbhar said.

Union minister Chirag Paswan said contrasting claims of over 180 seats and 26 showed a lack of "respect and self-respect" within the tie-up. "This is, in a way, an alliance in which each side is trying to move forward by belittling, demeaning and weakening the other. That is why people keep rejecting them. The way the SP-Congress alliance has ruined Uttar Pradesh by handing it over to goonda raj. That is why, even today, people are increasingly drawn to an alliance that shares Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," he said.

UP cabinet minister Suresh Khanna termed the alliance ideologically mismatched and driven solely by a negative goal of opposing the BJP. "The Samajwadi Party's ideology is completely different, and the Congress's ideology is also completely different. Agreements of this kind don't last very long... Defeat the BJP, remove the BJP; there is only one objective, and a person who moves forward with such a negative objective never succeeds," Khanna said.

BJP MP Naresh Bansal said infighting would likely end in a compromise that would still fail against the BJP, pointing to the parties' joint run in 2017. "What they (Congress) are demanding, they (SP) are not going to give. They (Congress) are not satisfied with what they (SP) are offering yet, but somewhere down the line, the two will reach an agreement. But that makes no difference to the BJP. Earlier (in 2017), these two had also joined forces to fight, and even then the BJP had soundly defeated both," he said.

BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh taunted the SP over its shifting seat numbers. "The way the SP is treating Congress makes it seem as though the SP sees Congress as nothing more than a political beggar. A beggar isn't necessarily someone who is poor; there are also political beggars who beg to boost their own political standing. Akhilesh Yadav sees the Congress party as nothing more than a political beggar. From 183 to 120, and now down to 26; I think that by the time the elections come around, Akhilesh Yadav might give the Congress party just 6 seats," he said.

The numbers tell their own story, one of shifting alliances, hard lessons, and unfinished negotiations. In 2022, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress went their separate ways in Uttar Pradesh. The SP contested 347 seats and won 111. The Congress fought almost alone, contesting 399 seats and winning just 2. Two years later, the picture changed dramatically. Fighting together under the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress, contesting a far smaller share of 17 seats, won 6. It was a reminder of an older chapter too. The SP and BSP had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together, before that alliance broke down and their old political rivalry resumed. Now, as talks for 2027 continue, figures are flying thick and fast — a reported 26-seat offer, a 120-seat demand, mentions of 183 or 6. For now, these remain claims from party sources and political commentary, not a finalised seat-sharing pact. (ANI)